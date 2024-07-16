Two Missouri Baseball Commits Selected in Day 2 of MLB Draft
The Missouri Tigers baseball had quite a strong 2024 recruiting class set to come in for the upcoming season and it seems that some Major League Baseball teams agreed. Two commits that were set to join the Tigers in the fall were selected on day two of the MLB draft.
Both of the players that were drafted were St. Louis area signees. In the fourth round of the draft, Francis Howell product Tytus Cissell was chosen 132nd by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Collinsville product Ethan Bagwell became the 191st overall pick in the sixth round, selected by the Atlanta Braves.
Cissell was a 6-foot-2 switch-hitting shortstop at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Missouri. Perfect Game ranks him in the top 150 of all players in the 2024 class and fourth in Missouri. Cissell carries an arm with an infield velocity of 91 mph and an average exit velocity of near 90 mph off his bat. He was part of the Royals Scout Team and committed to the University of Missouri in November of 2022.
"[The Diamondbacks] are getting an exciting (and) the most hard-working kid in the draft, someone who loves to come to the field everyday and learn," Cissell told the St. Louis Post Dispatch. "It was one of the greatest feelings I've ever had. For it to actually come true, it's been an insane feeling."
Just two rounds later, another Tiger commit was taken off the board — this time by the Atlanta Braves. Bagwell is a 6-foot-3 right-hand pitcher from Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Illinois. Out of high school, his fastball is already able to touch 97 mph and has a changeup that sits in the upper 80s. Bagwell played with the Cincinatti Reds Scout Team in 2024 and signed with the Tigers in November of 2023.
"Dreams come true!" Bagwell said on Instagram. "If you were to tell me 10 years ago that I was getting drafted, I wouldn't believe it. God is great. Thank you to everyone that has gotten me to this point in my life. This is just the start. Go Braves!"
Both players will have until 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 to either sign with their respective teams or decide to attend the University of Missouri.
Despite having two commits chosen in the first six rounds of the draft, no players from the University of Missouri have been selected in either day one or two. Of the 16 eligible players, listed shortstop Trevor Austin is the most likely of the Missouri players to be chosen in the final day. Austin led the team in most offensive stats and played nearly every game for the Tigers. He usually took up third base, but also had stints at second base and in the outfield.