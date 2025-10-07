3 Mizzou Players Joining Dennis Gates at SEC Tipoff '26
Less than three weeks before the program begins its season, Missouri men's basketball will be represented by head coach Dennis Gates, along with three of the team's returning leaders at the SEC Tipoff '26 in Birmingham to preview the upcoming season.
Gates will be joined by junior guard Anthony Robinson II, along with forwards Mark Mitchell, a senior, and Jacob Crews, a graduate student, at the annual media event.
Additionally, new women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper will return to the interview stage after spending last season as an analyst for the SEC Network. She'll be joined by a pair of junior guards, Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke.
Both Missouri's men's and women's teams will take the stage Wednesday, Oct. 15, the second and final day of the event at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Harper's press conference session will begin at 3:50 p.m., with the two returning starters following her. Then, Gates will begin at 4:50 p.m., with the three players following him.
All the interview sessions will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Missouri's men's team will begin its season with a road trip to the nation's capital to take on Howard on Nov. 3. The women's team will open the season by hosting Central Arkansas on the same day.
Below is the full two-day schedule for the event.
SEC Tipoff '26 Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 14
9:05 -9:30 a.m. — Georgia men's
9:35 -10 a.m. — Vanderbilt men's
10:05 - 10:30 a.m. — Georgia women's
10:35 - 11 a.m. — Vanderbilt women's
11:20 - 11:45 a.m. — Ole Miss women's
11:50 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. — South Carolina women's
12:20 - 12:45 p.m. — Ole Miss men's
12:50 - 1:15 p.m. — South Carolina men's
1:35 - 2 p.m. — Arkansas men's
2:05 - 2:30 p.m. — Alabama men's
2:35 - 3 p.m. — Arkansas women's
3:05 - 3:30 p.m. — Alabama women's
3:50 - 4:15 p.m. — Texas women's
4:20 - 4:45 p.m. — Kentucky women's
4:50 - 5:15 p.m. — Texas men's
5:20 - 5:45 p.m. — Kentucky men's
Wednesday, Oct. 15
9:05-9:30 a.m. — Auburn men’s
9:35-10 a.m. — Mississippi State men’s
10:05-10:30 a.m. — Auburn women’s
10:35-11 a.m. — Mississippi State women’s
11:20-11:45 a.m. — Florida women’s
11:50-12:15 p.m. — Tennessee women’s
12:20-12:45 p.m. — Florida men’s
12:50-1:15 p.m. — Tennessee men’s
1:35-2 p.m. — LSU men’s
2:05-2:30 p.m.. — Texas A&M men’s
2:35-3 p.m. — LSU women’s
3:05-3:30 p.m. — Texas A&M women’s
3:50-4:15 p.m. — Missouri women’s
4:20-4:45 p.m. — Oklahoma women’s
4:50-5:15 p.m. — Missouri men’s
5:20-5:45 p.m. — Oklahoma men’s