All Things Mizzou: Men's Basketball Transfer Takeaways, New Era of WBB
The fun part of the college basketball offseason is now right in front of the Missouri Tigers. Both the men's and women's squads are enduring the challenges of the transfer portal in some way and there are plenty of questions to be asked about how both are handling it. The women are also still handling a new coaching staff, led by new head coach Kellie Harper.
In some ways, there has been criticism as to how head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers have approached the portal. With only three additions, none of which jump off the page as stars, a certain curiosity is starting to flurry around who will be included in the starting lineup for the Tigers.
Those three additions for Gates so far are Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter, Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather and UCLA guard Sebastian Mack. Mack looks like a potential starter and Porter could do the same, but there is still plenty of production to make up after losing multiple seniors and having two players transfer out.
For the women, Harper is still finalizing her staff. She's added one player in the transfer portal and has lost one major one as well. Harper clearly has targets on her hot board and she kicked her first transfer portal class off by adding former Kentucky guard Saniah Tyler.
This is Harper's first go-around in the transfer portal and NIL era of college sports, so it will be an interesting test for her. With recent staff additions piling up and now her first transfer, however, it looks like things are moving in the right direction.
