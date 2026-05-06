Analyzing Why Kennard Davis Jr. is a Great Fit for the Tigers on 'All Things Mizzou'

Missouri basketball filled in one of its top remaining offseason needs by reportedly adding former BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr. The St. Louis native started his career by spending two seasons at nearby Southern Illinois-Carbondale, where he was an elite 3-point shooter, shooting 37.6% from 3 on 5.3 attempts per game.

Missouri basketball reporters Killian Wright, Michael Stamps and Joey Van Zummeren gave their thoughts on Davis in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. Additionally, the three broke down their expectations for every returner on Missouri's roster for the 2026-27 season.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Davis is the fourth addition of Missouri's portal class. He started in 32 games at BYU last season, where he averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.



At BYU, Davis played alongside former five-star guard AJ Dybantsa, who is now projected to be one of the top selections in the 2026 NBA draft. At Missouri, Davis will play in a similar situation by complemeting incoming five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr.

Davis joins a transfer class of former Kansas forward Bryson Tiller, former Providence wing Jamier Jones and former Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey.

Who's returning to Missouri basketball's roster for the 2026-27 season?

Outside of the high-profile newcomers, Missouri was also able to retain six players from its 2025-26 roster, including one starter. Here's a look at the members returning to the Tigers.

• Forward Trent Pierce (entering senior season)

• Forward Nicholas Randall (sophomore)

• Guard Aaron Rowe (redshirt freshman)

• Guard Annor Boateng (junior)

• Center Trent Burns (redshirt sophomore)

• Center Luke Northweater (senior)

With the younger members of this group, what stands out is the abundance of potential. Specifically with Burns and Boateng, the last two remaining member of Missouri's 2024 class. While both of those two have shown flashes through their first two seasons, they've also had clear struggles. The 2026-27 season will be cruicial to the development of both players.

Meanwhile for the two members of the 2026 class, Rowe and Randall, their roles for the upcoming season aren't as clear cut, and could be overshadowed by the talented group of incoming freshman and transfer additions. Randall appeared in 22 games in his first year, while Rowe redshirted.

Hear what Missouri On SI's reporters expect out of each of the returners in the latest episode.

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