Annor Boateng's Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

The last time Mizzou Arena saw Annor Boateng in uniform, he was being carried out on a stretcher after suffering a season-ending left leg injury on Jan. 31. Many questions surrounding why the highly-ranked recruit had not yet blossomed were swirling prior to the game, and after the his frightening fall, it became even harder to predict his future.

Boateng had major surgery a few days after his injury and has an unknown timeline on his return. It's quite possible he could come back for his junior season, as athletes have recovered from serious leg injuries in that time frame, but there's also a chance he will utilize the season for recovery.

In 32 games through two seasons, Boateng averaged 2.3 points and shot 32.9 percent from the field, but has never been given more than 12 minutes of playing time per game. If healthy, there's a world those minutes increase, but there's also a harsh reality where Boateng could be nearly erased from the rotation.

Boateng's ceiling and floor are vastly different. Here's what the Tigers could see from Boateng in in those scenarios.

What Boateng brings

Boateng has had quite an unusual start to his collegiate career at Missouri. After being a consensus top-40 recruit in the class of 2024 and, at the time, the highest-ranked recruit for the Tigers since 2017, Boateng has fallen short of his ceiling up to this point.

In his freshman season, a lingering knee issue that sidelined him during summer sessions — along with Missouri prioritizing veteran's in the rotation — limited his playing time. After a 15-point exhibition game against Kansas State, his sophomore season seemed promising, but was derailed before it could start, as he suffered an injury before the regular season. Head coach Dennis Gates believed Boateng was primed for a breakout before the injury, staring he believed Boateng was "one of the top three guys on the team" before the preseason injury.

Instead, Boateng's sophomore season saw a similar trajectory as his freshman campaign, with wing missing the first five games of the season and following that with a small portion of inefficient playing time. At the time of his season-ending injury, Boateng had appeared in seven of nine SEC matchups, but had not played more than 10 minutes in any of them.

Despite not seeing the floor until Nov. 20, Boateng didn't look held back from injury after returning, he was simply inefficient. The sophomore averaged 2.7 points in 11.5 minutes and shot 31.8 percent. SEC play was even worse as Boateng put in two total points across 42 minutes of playing time and took just six shots.

Boateng was strongest on the defensive side of the ball, providing athleticism and a sturdy frame for a guard. Unfortunately for Boateng, his lack of consistency and confidence on the offensive end resulted in minimal play once again.

During his sophomore season, nearly half of his shot attempts were from beyond the arc, but he converted just 25% of them. His unsuccessful deep shot was the biggest contributor to a poor offensive output.

The two-time Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year has looked nothing like he did in his senior year of high school, in which he averaged 18.4 points leading Little Rock Central to a state championship, but he still has a high upside. To tap in to that ceiling, Boateng needs to improve his 3-point shot, be aggressive offensively and keep imposing force on the other side of the ball.

Ceiling

Health is the top question for Boateng entering the season, but here's how a top scenario could play out if the Arkansas native is at full strength in 2026-27.

If Boateng can become a strong two-way player that snags boards, he could easily be a top option off the bench this year on a team lacking shooting depth. Developing a consistent jumper and providing a higher offensive output will be crucial for Boateng's development.

With the probable starting guards set in Jason Crowe Jr. and Jamier Jones, it's unlikely that Boateng can work his way into the starting lineup, but being a top guard off the bench is in the cards.

Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.6 bpg, 1 tpg, 50% FG, 38% 3FG, 70% FT

Floor

If Boateng comes in to the season with low confidence and remains passive offensively, his stats will remain inefficient and his playing time could decrease from an amount already limited. Missouri spent a lot of time constructing a roster with a strong group of transfers and recruits, so if Boateng looks flat offensively, he will likely become overlooked in the rotation.

Stats: 2 ppg, 1 rpg, 0.2 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.1 bpg, 32% FG, 20% 3FG, 50% FT

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