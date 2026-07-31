Last season Missouri played four major conference opponents in its nonconference schedule and just two of them ended the season with a winning record. The Tigers have seven games against major conference opponents in the 2026-27 season and six of the seven had a winning record last season.

The only nonconference games that were against top 25 opponents last season were against Kansas and Illinois. Missouri has three against opponents in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings this year and two more games against teams that appeared in the top 30.

It's undeniable that Missouri elevated its nonconference play with a schedule that includes a five-game stretch against Pitt, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois, plus games against Saint Louis and Marquette in November. Despite being months before March Madness, the contests prepare the Tigers for teams similar to nonconference opponents they could meet in the tournament.

Missouri has one of its most exciting teams in recent memory in 2026-27, after adding a slew of transfer talent and five-stars Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant. In ESPN's early rankings, the team was ranked No. 21 in the country and its freshmen are both in the top 15 of SC Next 100.

With Crowe likely getting drafted next season, 2026-27 could be seen as a make or break season for Missouri. If the Tigers make a deep run in the tournament the chance for continued five-star recruiting is high, but if the year is a bust, Missouri may not have this much talent for the foreseeable future.

Having a nonconference schedule that includes six teams that are expected to make the tournament is instrumental in terms of preparation for The Big Dance. The Tigers faltered in the first round of March Madness against No. 7 seed Miami last season. There is not one clear cut reason they folded in the second half of that contest, but having more experience than just two games against non-SEC opponents of Miami's caliber would've better prepared them.

The year before last, Missouri had little experience against top teams out of the SEC once again and lost in the first round despite being a No. 6 seed. In the last two seasons when the Tigers got to the big stage, one thing was apparent, they simply weren't ready for it.

Playing in a conference like the SEC has Missouri playing against top-tier competition, but many of the games are influenced by rivalry or other factors. Once teams get to March Madness, any outside factors need to be abandoned and the teams that have had practice with that likely continue their season. In year's past Missouri has not had that experience, so its season was cut short.

Although nonconference contests are played months before The Big Dance, they still give teams preparation for opponents of the caliber of March Madness teams. In a year that Missouri could make a deep run in the tournament, having an abundance of high-profile games before SEC play will be a major benefit to the squad.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.