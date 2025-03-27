Brother of Former Mizzou Star Commits to Tigers in Transfer Portal
The activity in the transfer portal for the Missouri Tigers has begun, with the team landing former Loyola Marymount forward, Jevon Porter, according to a report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN . He's also the brother of former Missouri star Michael Porter Jr.
Porter nearly committed to the Tigers during last offseason's transfer portal cycle after departing from Pepperdine but chose to stay on the West Coast and play for Loyola Marymount. Despite seeing a slight statistical dropoff, Porter was still productive in his third year of college basketball.
The 6-foot-11, 23-pound transfer averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season on 39.4% shooting from the field and 31.6% shooting from the three-point line. He attempted the most perimeter shots of his career this season, totaling 152 attempts.
Porter, a three-star recruit out of the 2022 recruiting class, is a Columbia native. He played for Father Tolton High School, just minutes away from Mizzou Arena. His brothers, Michael Jr. and Jontay Porter played alongside him at certain points during his high school career.
Porter has been productive in all three years of his college career, the first two of which were spent with the Pepperdine Waves. He averaged 12.1 points per game during his freshman season and a career-high 16.2 in his sophomore campaign. He's made a name for himself as a multi-level scorer on offense that can run and space the court, which fits well in head coach Dennis Gates' system.
His ability and willingness to shoot from the perimeter will also be a useful trait for the Tigers. After the transfer of junior forward Aidan Shaw, there is also some availability at the position.
This marked the first of potentially many transfer additions for Gates and the Tigers. Expect more at other positions as the cycle continues, especially the guard spot.
READ: 2025 Mizzou Basketball Offseason Tracker: Who's Returning for 2025-2026?