Complete Chaos: Mark Mitchell to Return To Mizzou Basketball

Former Missouri forward Mark Mitchell is no longer attending Kentucky and is instead returning to Missouri, per Jon Rothstein. He has re-enrolled at Missouri, per Jeff Borzello. Mitchell previously transferred to Kentucky after being granted a fifth year of eligibility via a preliminary injunction by a Kentucky judge. His eligibility for the upcoming season is still pending the likely attempt at appeal from the NCAA.

Coach Dennis Gates posted his iconic bat-signal, which he shines every time Mizzou lands a commitment.

After spending the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons at Missouri, Mitchell tested the waters in the NBA, playing for the Denver Nuggets in summer league. The NCAA changed its eligibility rules in June, allowing players to compete in five seasons across five years but not grandfathering in the high school class of 2022 of which Mitchell lays claim to. Mitchell then joined the Kentucky lawsuit that eventually granted him eligibility.

Per Mitchell's agent, he never signed an exhibit-10 contract, making him exempt from the Southeastern Conference's ruling that players who signed professional contracts cannot return to college sports. Mitchell also never officially declared for the NBA Draft, as he was instead automatically entered due to his expiring eligibility. This means Mitchell also never improperly withdrew.

Mitchell's commitment to Kentucky was announced Aug. 22, but the SEC's intraconference transfer rule prevented him from officially joining the Wildcats — Mitchell never entered the transfer portal in the spring window, so the SEC put the hammer down on his attempt at an unconventional transfer. Schools who violated the intraconference transfer rules would be forced to suspend their head coach 50% of the season and be fined of 50% of their budget, along with losing some conference voting privileges.

Mitchell averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in the 2025-26 season with the Tigers. He now joins one of the most anticipated rosters in program history, including five-star freshmen Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, top-50 transfers in Bryson Tiller and Jamier Jones, returners like Trent Pierce and a bench littered with veteran talent.

Missouri currently has 15 players on its roster, so Mitchell's addition would push the Tigers to 16. Missouri can do this and does not have to make extra room, per PowerMizzou. It has an open roster spot.

G Jason Crowe

G Aaron Rowe

G Kennard Davis

G Jordan Crawford

G Cord Stansberry

G Annor Boateng

F Jamier Jones

F Aidan Chronister

F Trent Pierce

F MARK MITCHELL

F Bryson Tiller

F Nick Randall

F Toni Bryant

F Luke Northweather

F Jaylen Carey

C Trent Burns

Missouri's season begins Nov. 3 as Cleveland State comes to town. The Tigers will play two road exhibition matches before that: Kansas State on Oct. 23 and UNLV on Oct. 29.

This story will be updated as more information is learned

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