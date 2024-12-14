Dennis Gates Eager to See Development of Mizzou Freshman in Winter Stretch
Through nine games of the 2024-25 regular season, four of the Missouri Tigers' five freshman have already seen playing time under head coach Dennis Gates.
Marcus Allen, Annor Boateng, Peyton Marshall and T.O. Barrett have all gotten varying amounts of usage, but have each made an impact on an impressive 8-1 start to the year — including an upset win over Kansas.
Trent Burns is the only freshman that has yet to see the floor, only due to a foot injury that emerged before non-conference play even got underway.
With a month break from classes and the demands of being a college student, it should be a crucial time in the development of the freshman. With more time on their hands to work on expanding their games, Gates is excited to see what the next stretch brings.
"I'm interested to see when school is out, who makes that other jump as a freshman. Because when they can just concentrate on basketball for the first time being on a college campus, that's when guys get better" Gates said. "That's when it sometimes clicks."
The freshmen most utilized to this point has been Allen by a large margin, who is currently averaging 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game. Though not a high volume offensive player, he's been efficient and a strong option on the defensive end.
Gates credits his seamless transition to defense at the college level to his background at Miami Norland Senior High School.
"When it comes down to it, his defense...he's very advanced on that side with the schemes," Gates said of Allen. "His high school coach was a tremendous coach, developed several, several guys and I think that's what helped."
Though not logging as many minutes as Allen, Boateng has started in all seven games he's appeared in this season. The guard is averaging 3.6 points in 9.9 minutes per game, but has shown flashes of what blossom into one of the Tigers' key contributors.
"(Annor) is very, very talented," Gates said. "Each freshman has their own route, own path to follow in terms of when that 'ah-ha' moment comes. Annor is right there on the cusp of it."
The two freshmen used more sparingly — Marshall and Barrett — could be players that start to find their footing more in the next month. Each player has gotten more opportunity as of late, including in important stretches against the Jayhawks.
Josh Gray asserted himself as Missouri's lead center after an impressive showing in a matchup with Hunter Dickinson, but Marshall is able to provide just as much physicality down low as the more experienced big man. His 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game don't jump off the page, but he's done his job well.
"He's going to continue to fill out and see when he can be as physical as he can be," Gates said. "He's a guy we can throw the ball to and he can impact the game with his passes, and obviously his defense because he's a space-eater."
Due to injury, it took Barrett a little longer than the rest of the pack to make his season debut. The hustle he's displayed the guard position has been promising. Particularly on defense, he's been useful for Gates in certain matchups and situations where his skill-set provides the most boost.
If he starts to play his way into a bigger role, the growth of Barrett could start progressing quicker than expected.
"We understand his position as a point guard, combo guard ... a guy that can get into the lane, but I threw him in the game late because I know and trust his defense and his instincts on that side of the court," Gates said. "I think his growth is obviously coming with his opportunities."
Time will tell for which freshman start to rise up the depth chart for Missouri, but the rest of December and early January will be an important time to watch out for some changes within Gates' lineup.