Foul Trouble Was Mizzou's Demise Throughout Oklahoma Defeat
At their best this season, the Missouri Tigers were a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball. Now, after Missouri's third loss in its last five games, one of those sides has seen a fall off.
The Tigers were never the best defensive team in the country, or even in the SEC, but they could always hold their own. They had a defensive identity as well, forcing turnovers at a high rate and keeping their opponents away from the free throw line.
In the last three defeats, there's one common theme; the frequency in which Missouri's opponents are getting to the free throw line. Regardless of when it happens in the game, the Tigers are fouling too much at inopportune times.
“We can not get out in the beginning of a game and foul as much as we fouled,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said after the loss to Oklahoma. “It was eight to three in the foul count. That’s uncharacteristic of us.”
The Tigers committed 22 personal fouls against the Sooners compared to their 19. The free throw margin was also small, but Oklahoma attempted only two more and made 96.2% of them compared to Missouri's 79.2%. The discrepancy in makes and total fouls was enough to give the home team a slight offensive nod.
“We can’t give up 26 free throws and expect to win a game,” Gates said. “It’s just that simple.”
As the plethora of fouls racked up in the first half, Missouri had to back off and stop the Sooners in other ways on defense. Oklahoma took advantage of that lack of aggressiveness and attacked the rim moving downhill.
Defending the pain has been another area of concern for the Tigers as of late, losing the points in the paint battle in each of their last three defeats. Oklahoma had a significant advantage in that category, winning 48-34 in the paint.
“We were fouling too much,” Gates said. “Once that aggressiveness of fouling took a step back, they were able to get angles. But again, I credit Oklahoma for being able to finish in the paint like they did.”
The free throw issue spiraled into other ones as well. Missouri had to pull back on defense and the Sooners poured it on in the first half, creating a deficit too large to come back from. Gates' squad didn't have it clicking on offense like they normally do either, creating a steep hill to get back into the game.
“You can’t win on the road giving up 50 points [in the first half] and if you do win on the road, you’re going to have to flip the score upside down completely and get a comeback, and we weren’t able to do that.”
The overabundance of fouls is an issue Gates and his team need to address quickly. Missouri does have a safe spot in the NCAA tournament, but that run might not last long if they continue to foul and slip up on defense.
Missouri has one more regular season chance to earn a win against the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at Mizzou Arena at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 8.