Freshman Stepping Up as Unlikely Leader for Mizzou Basketball
Peyton Marshall has a much larger shoe size than Dennis Gates.
But on a Tuesday in Austin, Texas, the 7-foot center fit perfectly in his coach's shoes.
After a loss to the Texas Longhorns on the road, Gates spent time before addressing his Missouri Tigers team, trying to think of the right words to say to the players.
Meanwhile, the freshman was delivering the perfect message.
"Peyton Marshall had the loudest voice in that locker room and he was pretty much talking as if it was me," Gates said of the Texas game in a press conference.
Marshall didn't touch the court for a single second during the Jan. 21 loss. The road performance was once of the worst and out of character performances from the Tigers of the season.
The duo of Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates, the team's two best shooters, made just one of their eight combined 3-point attempts. Overall, Missouri shot 31.3% from the field. The Tigers were out rebounded 31 to 39. The resiliency Missouri had shown just a week prior in an upset victory over No. 5 Florida was absent, falling in the final minutes to the Longhorns.
And even though the average age of the team's three captains is four years Marshall's senior, the message connected with the team.
"I credit our team for listening and empowering that young man who sees the game the way that he sees it," Gates said.
It's difficult enough for coaches themselves to know exactly what a team needs to hear. Let alone for a player who is still trying to find his voice in the locker room.
But Marshall clearly already has earned himself some respect.
"For him to have the prescription of what happened and how we can improve before I even got in there, and when I began to talk, he said, 'Coach, I already said what I have to say.' And these guys responded in a way and our practices after that resembled such. Our film sessions resembled such."
The response to Marshall's message is no different than the character Gates has often praised his team for this season of being able to move past struggles. The Tigers are yet to lose back to back games this season. The loss to Texas was followed up by a statement win over Ole Miss.
"I am impressed with our player's ability to recover from mistakes," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "But our ability to get lost in the details and debrief from games, I think that's an advantage."
Missouri has no shortage of leadership. That was to be expected for a roster with such a strong veteran presence. But Marshall is seemingly becoming an early bloomer when it comes to leadership, adding an unexpected voice to the locker room.
