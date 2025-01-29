Mizzou Central

Where Mizzou Places in Bracketology, KenPom in Late January

Where the Missouri Tigers stand less than seven weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Joey Van Zummeren

Jan. 25 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell celebrates during a game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena.
Jan. 25 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell celebrates during a game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena.
The Missouri Tigers look poised to make a return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons under head coach Dennis Gates.

After a win over No. 5 Florida, Missouri made its first appearance in the AP Poll of the season, being ranked No. 22 on Jan. 20. On Monday, Missouri moved up to No. 22 following a win over the then-No.16- ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

The quality home win over the Rebels continued Missouri's ascent up in the latest edition of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi has Missouri ranked as the No. 24 team in the nation, three spots up from last week. He projects the Tigers to be the No. 6 seed in the Southern region of the Tournament.

Missouri has the week off, so the Tigers won't have any say in the movement in Lunardi's next projections, which are published every Tuesday and Friday.

However, a trip to Mississippi State on Saturday presents another opportunity for a statement win for the Tigers.

Lunardi's Southern Region:

• 1-seed Auburn vs. 16-seed Moorehead State
• 8-seed Creighton vs. 9-seed Baylor
• 5-seed Wisconsin vs. 12-seed McNeese
• 4-seed Texas A&M vs. 13-seed Arkansas State
• 6-seed Missouri vs. 11-seed New Mexico
• 3-seed Houston vs. 14-seed Cleveland State
• 7-seed Clemson vs. 10-seed Georgia
• 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Southern

Missouri again didn't crack the top 25 of KenPom, however. The Tigers' loss against Texas to begin the week anchored Missouri down, causing them to fall three spots compared to last week. Here's a list of the top-30 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Auburn, 18-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 11th
  2. Houston, 16-3, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 2nd
  3. Duke, 18-2, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Florida, 18-2, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 15th
  5. Iowa State, 17-3, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 6th
  6. Tennessee, 17-3, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 1st
  7. Kansas, 14-5, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 4th
  8. Purdue, 16-5, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 22nd
  9. Alabama, 17-3, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 43rd
  10. Illinois, 14-6, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 12th
  11. Texas Tech, 15-4, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 29th
  12. Marquette, 17-3, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 13th
  13. Gonzaga, 15-6, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 57th
  14. Arizona, 14-6, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 23rd
  15. Wisconsin, 16-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 49th
  16. Texas A&M, 15-5, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating 8th
  17. Michigan State, 17-2, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 17th
  18. St. John's, 17-3, O-Rating: 57th, D-Rating: 5th
  19. Michigan, 15-5, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 30th
  20. Maryland, 16-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 24th
  21. Ole Miss, 15-5, O-Rating: 44th, D-Rating: 10th
  22. Kentucky, 14-5, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 81st
  23. Mississippi State, 16-4, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 35th
  24. Saint Mary's, 18-3, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 28th
  25. Louisville, 15-5, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 47th
  26. Baylor 13-6, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 62nd
  27. Clemson 17-4, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 44th
  28. Ohio State 12-8, O-Rating: 42nd, D-Rating: 26th
  29. Oregon 16-4. O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 42nd
  30. Missouri 16-4, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 55th

