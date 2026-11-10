Live Blog of Mizzou basketball vs. SIUE

First Half

MIZ 20, SIUE 8 - 11:26 remaining in first half

Trent Burns checked in with with18-6 13:25 left, and Missouri largely funneled its offense through the 7-foot-5 big. Burns missed a layup through contact but found a cutting Pierce for a bucket on a nice dish.



Crowe still leads all scorers with eight points, converting an and-1 3-pointer to double his total, and Tiller has six. Tigers have led for the entire game.

MIZ 12, SIUE 6 - 15:44 remaining in first half

Mark Mitchell went down on the Tigers' first defensive possession of the game after taking a blow to the face from an SIUE defender. He stayed on the ground for a couple minutes before heading to the bench with a towel over his face and eventually heading to the locker room with staffers. Bryson Tiller was the subject of a flagrant foul a few plays later — quite the chippy start.



Missouri's first points came courtesy of an inbound lob from Jason Crowe Jr. to Trent Pierce. A Tiller 3-pointer, a Crowe middie and layup and a pair of free throws from Toni Bryant put the Tigers up early.

Pregame

Mizzou will roll out the same starting five it has since its second exhibition game against UNLV.

Same starting five for #Mizzou:



Crowe

Pierce

Bryant

Mitchell

Tiller pic.twitter.com/OxsZuJCcR8 — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) November 10, 2026

Mizzou basketball (1-1) is set to host Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2-1) for its third game of the season at 7 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers are fresh off a loss to 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens on Friday, the first loss to a mid-major program Missouri has suffered since its 2025 NCAA Tournament loss to Drake.

The Tigers now have a chance to rebound against the SIUE Cougars at home, with five-star freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. at the center of that opportunity. He struggled against the Billikens, shooting three for 18 from the field and scoring just eight points in 35 minutes. If his 23-point performance against Cleveland State is any indicator on how he'll perform against less challenging programs, his chances of bouncing back against the Cougars are likely.

Starting bigs Mark Mitchell and Bryson Tiller will look to build upon their success against SLU, with Tiller scoring a career-high 26 points and Mitchell scoring 21.

Missouri will be mostly healthy for the contest tonight. Per Jon Rothstein, senior forward Luke Northweather, who averaged 3 points per game in 2025-26, is available to make his season debut after missing the first two games due to "precaution." Fellow senior forward Jaylen Carey is still out, serving a suspension that coach Dennis Gates said was due to a "violation of team rules," and freshman wing Aidan Chronister will remained sidelined with an injury to his left hand.

Missouri has rolled out the same starting lineup in both of its first two games of the season: Crowe, Trent Pierce, Toni Bryant, Mitchell and Tiller. Bryant played just 13 minutes and scored one point while Pierce scored three points in 23 minutes; Jamier Jones excelled off the bench, dropping 13 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

Gates has lineup flexibility and has changed his starting lineup around in nonconference play the last two seasons. Stay tuned here for live score updates, analysis and reports.

How to Watch: Mizzou basketball vs. SIUE

Who: Mizzou vs. Southern Illinois University Illinois

When: Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network Plus

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 4-0

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and anlaysis throughout Monday's game.

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