How Kellie Harper Fits What Mizzou was Looking For in New Women's Head Coach
With the hire of Kellie Harper, the Missouri Tigers bring in hope for a program that has been without it for the last half decade.
Harper, one of the top available candidates in this coaching style, could be considered a 'safe' hire by some traits — her experience gives her a high ceiling. But it's not one where Missouri was looking to avoid making a big swing.
Intact, it's quite the opposite; Harper will be earning $850,000 in her first season with the program, $300,000 more than Robin Pingeton did in her final season with Missouri.
This is a real investment by Missouri to generate new life around its women's basketball team. Here's how Harper fits what Missouri was looking for in a candidate.
Deep, Varied Background
Missouri will be Harper's fifth head coaching job. The 2025-2026 season will be her 21st leading the program. Five of those years so far have come in the Southern Conference, four in the ACC, six in the Missouri Valley Conference and five in the Southeastern Conference.
Head coaching experience was an important factor in the search for Missouri. The program wasn't looking for a specific play style to fit the SEC, but just the length of the background.
“I think the multiple levels is probably to me, a little more of a driving factor there,” athletics director Laird Veatch said in a press conference. “I don’t think you can necessarily pigeonhole yourself into specifics, whether that’s a conference or specific levels. I think there are various talents that can translate, so you have to dig into that further.”
Harper's resume made her one of the most proven candidates in this search, giving a high floor to Missouri's program. Less than a week before being fired at Tennessee, Harper had led the Volunteers to their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament, losing in Round 2 to NC State.
While a dissapointing postseason run led to Harper's tenure at Tennessee ending, Missouri hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since the 2018-2019 season. Harper has led programs to the Sweet Sixteen three times, which Missouri hasn't done since the 2000-2001 season.
Time is running out for Missouri to get its ticket on the launching rocket ship of women's basketball. Hiring a first-time, or younger head coach would've come with the risk of the program continuing to linger in mediocrity for the next half decade.
There's no guarantee Harper will find success in Columbia, either. But you don't have to look back far to see the potential she has to take a program farther than Missouri has been in over two decades.
Leadership
That experience also brings along someone who knows who they are as a coach and a leader, another driving factor for the athletics administration.
"I believe it's important to hire someone, particularly at this level of competition, who really knows herself or himself and really understands the type of the program that they lead," Veatch said. "This is not a place where you can come in and sort of learn on the fly."
Harper had one of the best mentors as a coach in legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. Harper was the point guard for Summitt's teams from 1995-1999, winning three national titles along the way. Under Summitt, and from her previous coaching stops, Harper learned how to adjust her coaching style to her roster.
"A coach has to know what their team needs," Harper said in a press conference during her time at Tennessee. "And if that's (a fiery coaching style like Summit's) to be motivated, to push past where they're at, then I think the coach has to give it to them."
Though Harper took inspiration from her mentor, she doesn't try to emulate Summit. She realizes genuine connection is made with genuine interactions.
"We knew she had our best interest at heart, that's why we could be coached hard as well," Harper said of Summit. "When you have that, and when you've seen that, it does stick with you. But, I will say this, I don't go into the locker room saying 'let me try to be Pat.'"
The long experience as a head coach has seemingly given Harper enough time to find her own voice as a leader. Missouri doesn't have to go into Year 1 questioning whether or not she has the ability to connect with players.
Recruiting Connections
According to Veatch, having ties to Missouri was not a trait Missouri was prioritizing in the search. But, it can't hurt to have a coach who recruited within the state for seven years.
Her first freshmen class at Missouri State included five Missouri natives, including one from Columbia, and another from Jefferson City. She earned another commitment from a Columbia product when Rock Bridge alumni Bri Ellis transferred to Missouri State ahead of the 2017-2018 season.
Harper's long resume, stretching across different regions is especially a benefit for being able to recruit all over the country in the transfer portal.
"I think we're at a time and place where a varied background is very beneficial
Harper is now tasked with rebuilding the Missouri program in the coming years. There's no way to be certain that she'll be able to replicate her previous success, but there's reason to be confident in her ability to win, specifically in the SEC.