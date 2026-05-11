How Mark Mitchell Performed at the NBA Draft G League Combine

Former Missouri forward Mark Mitchell is looking to make the jump to the NBA like many former Tigers before him.

Although Kobe Brown was the last player to be drafted directly out of Missouri, being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, there's been a few others to make their way to the NBA in alternate ways. Tamar Bates signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets following the 2025 draft but only played for the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver's G League Affiliate. Caleb Grill spent time with the Windy City Bulls (Chicago's affiliate) and the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte's affiliate) the past season.

Mitchell seems likely to follow the path of his two former teammates, as he receieved an invite to the NBA G League Elite Camp, which acts as the G League's version of the NBA Draft Combine. Players that didn't recieve invites to the combine can receive an invite and attend the camp, which takes notable measurements of each player and divides the players into teams that scrimmage each other.

Here's how Mitchell performed at the G League draft combine.

Measurements

Five measurements were taken at the event. Here's how Mitchell reportedly measured in each.

Height (no shoes): 6-7.75"

Weight: 238.8 lbs

Wingspan: 7'2"

Wingspan - Height: 6.25

Vertical: 35"

What stands out?

For starters, Mitchell's wingspan-minus-height measurement of +6.25 inches was tied for the ninth-highest of the 44 participants at the event. His 7-foot-2 wingspan was the fourth-highest of the event. Both are apparent when he plays.

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) and Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mitchell's long arms allowed him to be a high-quality switch defender in the SEC, using his length to swarm and overwhelm ball-handlers and still contest shots when needed. A mobile big like Mitchell having long arms to add onto his build surely seems like an NBA-quality body.

As for other items of note — Mitchell's listed weight on Missouri's website is 230 pounds, so it seems he's put on nearly nine pounds since the beginning of the 2025-26 season, which is probably a plus in regards to hanging with big men in the NBA. His listed height on Missouri's website is 6-foot-9, which checks out with his measurement without shoes.

One more little tidbit: Mitchell was listed as Mark Mitchell Jr. at the event. He didn't have the Jr. on his jersey at Duke or Missouri, but seems like he could at the professional level.

Measurements matter but aren't the end-all be-all. Mitchell played in two scrimmages as well, starting both games.

How did Mark Mitchell play at the G League combine?

To put it bluntly, the Mitchell that many saw for two seasons at Missouri was not the same Mitchell took the court in his first game of the event. Mitchell earned the start but couldn't quite capitalize on the opportunity, struggling in a 77-74 loss against a team headlined by Melvin Council Jr., Fletcher Loyer and more.

Boxscore from Game 1 of the G League Combine.



Monster game from Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn with 17+12.



USC's Jacob Cofie did a little bit of everything on both ends.



Oostende's Noam Yaacov made some high level passes and added 13 points. pic.twitter.com/2n873dF2K7 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 9, 2026

In 20:40 minutes of action, Mitchell scored six points while shooting 2-for-6 from the field, hauled in four rebounds, dished out three assists and racked up three steals but turned the ball over five times and finished with a negative seven plus-minus. He was outshined by teammates Quadir Copeland, Noam Yaacov and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

He did, hoewever, bounce back with a stronger second game.

Boxscore from Game 3 of the G League Combine.



Another impressive outing from Israeli guard Noam Yaacov



19+10 for BYU's Keba Keita.



Some good moments for Gonzaga's Graham Ike. pic.twitter.com/oTqzkeMMiv — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 10, 2026

Mitchell played a team-high 23:05 minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, totaling two rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in the process while holding a positive18 plus-minus. His scoring certainly improved, but the five turnovers can't go undiscussed — he'll have to clean that up going forward.

Standouts from the G League Elite Camp can earn offers to the NBA Draft Combine, as Bates did in 2025. Mitchell did not make the cut for the invite, but his road to the NBA is still very much alive.

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