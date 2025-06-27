Mizzou Guard Tamar Bates Signs with NBA Team After Draft
Missouri Tiger guard Tamar Bates didn't hear his name called in the NBA draft, but found a professional home shortly after the selections wrapped up.
Bates has signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.
Bates is now the sixth Tiger currently in the NBA, joining Kobe Brown, Dru Smith, John Tonje, Jordan Clarkson and Michael Porter Jr. – who he now teams up with in Denver. Alongside Porter Jr., Bates will join former Kansas Jayhawk Christian Braun and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Bates initially transferred to Missouri prior to the 2023-2024 season, and appeared in 67 games over the course of the following two seasons. He averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while maintaining 49.9 / 39.3 / 93.2 shooting splits.
Player Info
- DOB: February 21, 2003 (22)
- Hometown: Kansas City, KS
- High School: IMG Academy
- Recruiting Class: 2021
- Recruiting Rating: Four stars
Career Accolades
2024-25 NABC All-Central District Second Team
NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week (Dec. 9, 2024)
SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 9, 2024)
2023-24 NABC Honors Court
1000 point career scorer
NBA Combine Measurements / Workout Results
Height (without shoes): 6'3.75
Weight: 191.4
Wingspan: 6'10.25
Standing reach: 8'7
Standing vertical: 27.5
Max vertical: 33.5
Shuttle run: 2.99 seconds
Three-quarter court sprint: 3.26 seconds
Lane agility: 10.75 seconds
Evaluation
Bates was one of the nation's most efficient scorers. During the 2024-2025 season, Bates averaged 13.3 points per game on 50.8 / 39.7 / 94.6 shooting splits, the only SEC player since 2008 to reach those splits.
An argument can be made that Bates' volume was inconsistent, as he scored single digit points in five conference games. The reality is, however, that Bates won't be tasked as a primary scorer in the NBA like he was at Missouri – meaning his shot attempt rate should hover in a steady, lesser role. Bates' scaled down into a complementary piece at the next level is the dream role for the former Tiger, and teams should utilize him as such.
Bates showcased throughout the season an ability to score from all three levels in a variety of ways, making him a perfect connective swingman. From catch-and-shoot threes, to his signature post fadeaway, Bates is a complete scorer.
The next step, however, is becoming a positive decision maker. In his senior season, Bates averaged 1.3 turnovers to just 1 assist per game, an underwhelming mark for somebody who will be asked to occasionally handle the ball. Being a pure scorer isn't enough in the modern NBA, as wings are often asked to put the ball on the floor and make the correct reads.
Defensively, he'll be able to hold his own against other guards and wings, showing active hands in both on-ball and in the passing lanes. He's a smart and savvy defender, but lacks the strength to switch onto bigger forwards – a concern to watch for his ability to play immediate minutes.
In all, peak Bates can be summarized by his 29 point performance in Missouri's victory over Kansas, shocking the world with Bates at the helm. A veteran presence and leader, who's capable of taking over stints of games efficiently and being a threat both with and without the ball.