How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball at Mississippi State

The Missouri Tigers will look to make it two straight against teams from Mississippi, facing off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs fresh off the heels over a victory over Ole Miss.
But Mississippi State did build a strong resume in non-conference play, earning wins over Pittsburgh and Memphis, ranked No 18 and No. 21 at the time of the games. The Bulldogs have had to face four teams ranked inside the top 10 in conference play, losing all four by an average of 10.8 points.
But the Bulldogs have still held on to an identity built on physicality, averaging 38.6 rebounds and 9.7 rebounds per game.
Mississippi State is also equipped with efficient shooters, with Josh Hubbard averaging 17.3 points per game. Overall, the Bulldogs 63.7 percent success rate shooting from the field is the third best in the Southeastern Conference.
"Mississippi State is a tremendous team, well-balanced," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Thursday. "Defensively, we know what they bring to the table. Their grit, their toughness, that's something that is an identity of their program, always has and always will be."
Through four road games so far this season, Missouri has only found one win — an upset over No. 5 Florida on Jan. 14.
Below is full information for the matchup, including streaming and radio details.
Who: Missouri Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at noon
Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Mississippi State, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 383 or 192
Series History: Mississippi State leads 14-6
Last Time Out, Missouri: 48 combined points from Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates put the Tigers past the Ole Miss Rebels. Missouri led for 31:52 of the game.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs fell at home to the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Mississippi State kept it close throughout, but was unable to pull away in the end, falling 88-84. Josh Hubbard scored a career-high of 38 points, along with six 3-point makes. Mississippi State created 11 steals and seven blocks.
