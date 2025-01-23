How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Ole Miss
The Missouri Tigers begin what will likely be the toughest stretch on their 2024-'25 schedule Saturday, hosting No. 16 Ole Miss. It will be the first of four straight games where the Tigers will have to face off against opponents currently ranked inside the top 25 of the AP Poll, including three inside the top 15.
Missouri is undefeated at home so far this season while Ole Miss has gone 3-2 on the road this year, highlighted by an upset over then-No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 14.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Ole Miss
Who: Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) vs. the Ole Miss Rebels
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 190 or 84
Series History: Ole Miss leads 17-8
Last Meeting: Mar. 2, 2024: Two free throws from Nick Honor brought a Missouri deficit to 76-74 with 50 seconds remaining, but the Tigers missed three of their final five shots from the field, allowing Ole Miss to win at the free-throw line. The 84-78 defeat was the 16th straight in SEC play for Missouri.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers were out of sync on the road, losing 61-53 to the Texas Longhorns. Missouri had a bad shooting day — shooting 31.3 percent from the field, 18.2 percent on three-point shots and 70.4 percent on free throws.
Last Time Out, Ole Miss: Allowing a three-point make with just 13 seconds left, the Rebels fell 62-63 to Texas A&M, marking just the second home loss for Ole Miss this season. The Rebels led for the entirety of the second half until that timely basket from Texas A&M.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Messy Loss to Texas
Mizzou Struggles Offensively, Earns Second SEC Defeat Against Texas
Mizzou Transfer Showing Signs of Maturity and Growth as Season Progresses