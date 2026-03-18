How to Watch Mizzou Basketball in March Madness Against Miami

After a few days living in the unknown, the Missouri Tigers now have their postseason future revealed. No. 10 seed Missouri will play No. 7 seed Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri enters the matchup fresh off three consecutive losses for the first time all season, having fallen to Oklahoma on the road, Arkansas at home and Kentucky in Nashville, Tennessee, in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Many thought the skidding end to the season could have sent Missouri to the First Four, which acts as the play-in games for the NCAA Tournament.

Nonetheless, the Tigers were awarded the 10-seed in the West Region of the bracket, meaning they'll get to play extremely close to home, taking on the Hurricanes in St. Louis.

Miami presents a formidable challenge to the Tigers, finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The Hurricanes are led by leading scorer Malik Reneau and first-year head coach Jai Lucas, who together have helped Miami earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2022-23 season.

Read below for streaming and radio information for Missouri's Round 1 NCAA Tournament matchup against Miami.

How to Watch: Missouri against Miami in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

Missouri forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives against Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison (10) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Missouri (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Miami (25-8, 13-5 ACC)

When: March 20, 9:10 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: TruTv

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

Sirius XM: Missouri - 201 Miami - 201

All-time series: Missouri leads 1-0

Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri fell to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament, losing 78-72 despite a late-game surge in which the Tigers erased a 16-point deficit. Mark Mitchell tied his career high by scoring 32 points, but his heroic effort wasn't enough to help the Tigers advance to the third round.

Last Time Out, Miami: Miami was blown out 82-64 by a talented Virginia squad that went on to play in the ACC title game. Tru Washington (13) and Shelton Henderson (12) were the only Canes to score double-digit points, while leading Reneau tied his season-low by scoring eight.

Last meeting: Missouri beat Miami 93-80 on the road in 2002. Clarence Gilbert led the Tigers with 20 points, while Rickey Paulding tacked on 16 and Kareem Rush scored 15 of his own. Future NBA guard John Salmons scored 16 points for the Canes.

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