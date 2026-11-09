Missouri basketball (1-1) will host Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2-1) at 7 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena in search of a bounce-back opportunity after its loss to Saint Louis on Friday. The Tigers will host a Cougars squad that was part of a three-way tie that was picked to finished sixth of nine teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SIUE won the conference in 2024-25 and fell in the first round of that season's NCAA Tournament. It finished the 2025-26 season with a 19-13 record including a 12-8 record in conference play. The Cougars are led by head coach Brian Barone, who's in his eighth season in the role.

Through three games, four Cougars are averaging double-digit points: returning guard Jordan Pickett (13.7), transfer guard Gianni Cobb (13.3), transfer junior David Wilson (11) and transfer forward Brennan Miller (10.7).

Missouri performed well against mid-major programs in 2025-26, beating all nine of its opponents from the level in the season, but did fall to the dangerous Billikens on Friday. Still, this is a contest the Tigers should absolutely win — and handedly at that. After Missouri hosts the Cougars of the OVC, it'll travel to Chicago for a neutral-site matchup against Marquette at 2 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.

But the Tigers can't jump ahead of themselves, and neither can you.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. SIUE

Who: Mizzou vs. Southern Illinois University Illinois

When: Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network Plus

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 4-0

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and anlaysis throughout Monday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri fell to the Saint Louis Billikens 90-84 Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Bryson Tiller led the way with a career-high 26 points while Mark Mitchell was right behind him with 21 points and Jamier Jones rounded out the double-digit scorers with 13. Jason Crowe Jr. struggled, scoring eight points on 3-for-18 shooting.

Last Time Out, SIUE

SIUE suffered its first loss of the season by falling 78-77 to Lipscomb on Saturday on the road. The Cougars previously beat Eureka College and Concordia Chicago in blowouts to open the season 2-0.

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