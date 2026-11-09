How to watch Mizzou basketball vs. SIUE
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Missouri basketball (1-1) will host Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2-1) at 7 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena in search of a bounce-back opportunity after its loss to Saint Louis on Friday. The Tigers will host a Cougars squad that was part of a three-way tie that was picked to finished sixth of nine teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.
SIUE won the conference in 2024-25 and fell in the first round of that season's NCAA Tournament. It finished the 2025-26 season with a 19-13 record including a 12-8 record in conference play. The Cougars are led by head coach Brian Barone, who's in his eighth season in the role.
Through three games, four Cougars are averaging double-digit points: returning guard Jordan Pickett (13.7), transfer guard Gianni Cobb (13.3), transfer junior David Wilson (11) and transfer forward Brennan Miller (10.7).
Missouri performed well against mid-major programs in 2025-26, beating all nine of its opponents from the level in the season, but did fall to the dangerous Billikens on Friday. Still, this is a contest the Tigers should absolutely win — and handedly at that. After Missouri hosts the Cougars of the OVC, it'll travel to Chicago for a neutral-site matchup against Marquette at 2 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.
But the Tigers can't jump ahead of themselves, and neither can you.
How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. SIUE
Who: Mizzou vs. Southern Illinois University Illinois
When: Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV: SEC Network Plus
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 4-0
Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and anlaysis throughout Monday's game.
Last Time Out, Missouri
Missouri fell to the Saint Louis Billikens 90-84 Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Bryson Tiller led the way with a career-high 26 points while Mark Mitchell was right behind him with 21 points and Jamier Jones rounded out the double-digit scorers with 13. Jason Crowe Jr. struggled, scoring eight points on 3-for-18 shooting.
Last Time Out, SIUE
SIUE suffered its first loss of the season by falling 78-77 to Lipscomb on Saturday on the road. The Cougars previously beat Eureka College and Concordia Chicago in blowouts to open the season 2-0.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright