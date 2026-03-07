How to Watch Mizzou Host No. 20 Arkansas

A regular season with high highs and low lows for Missouri will conclude Saturday when the Tigers host No. 20 Arkansas.

While Missouri's resume would still likely hold up for the NCAA Tournament without a win over Arkansas, the Tigers should at least hope to not suffer another loss that would damage their reputation. That was arguably the case in Missouri's loss against Oklahoma on Tuesday, where the Tigers looked like a completely different team than they had in the prior two games, where they took a win over Tennessee and blew out Mississippi State respectively.

A win over Arkansas would be one of Missouri's best of the season on a resume that already features several impressive conference victories. It would also benefit Missouri's seeding for the SEC Tournament. The Tigers could land with as high as the No. 3 seed, but as low as the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament depending on what happens across the conference on Saturday.

Here's how to watch, listen to and find Saturday's game between the Razorbacks and Tigers.

How to Watch: Mizzou vs. Arkansas

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrettt (5) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Who: Missouri (20-10, 10-7 SEC) vs. No. 20 Arkansas (22-8, 12-5 SEC)

When: March 7, 11 a.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 374, Arkansas - 190

Series: Arkansas leads 37-28.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers suffered a loss on the road to Oklahoma, falling 80-64. The Tigers looked outmatch from the early minutes. No comeback attempt in the second half materialized into much of anything for the Tigers, with Missouri never pulling within 10 points at any point across the final 15 minutes.

Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks easily handled business at home against Texas, taking a 105-85 win.

Last Meeting: Feb. 21, 2026 - Missouri has had much worse losses this season than its 94-86 loss at Arkansas. Missouri even went on a 11-2 run at one point in the first half, with forward Mark Mitchell getting seemingly anything he wanted in the paint. But, the Razorbacks went on a 16-4 run in the final 4:30 of the first half to hold a 47-41 lead at halftime. In the second half, Missouri had a few moments that looked like they could've been catalysts to comebacks, but the Tigers could never combine enough big moments to build a real threat to Arkansas' lead.