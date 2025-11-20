How to Watch Mizzou's Matchup Against South Dakota
The Missouri Tigers are looking to continue on their quest for a successful season, taking on the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday. The Tigers are currently 5-0 with one big win over Minnesota, while the Coyotes sit at 3-2 with losses against Utah Tech and Creighton.
Missouri is most recently coming off a win over Prairie View A&M in a matchup where the margin between the teams narrowed later into the game. The Tigers were up by as much as 35 points in the second half. A sloppy final six minutes of the game narrowed the final score to 91-73.
That game highlighted some major weaknesses of this roster, including the ability to rebound and, in general, close out games. The shotmaking also decreased during that time. The final stretch of that game, despite not having some of its best players in, was very alarming.
South Dakota started its season with two straight losses to Utah Tech and Creighton, but has now bounced back with three consecutive wins. The Coyotes most recently took down Western Michigan in 83-78 fashion, led by freshman guard Uzziah Buntyn with 19 points off the bench. Throughout the entire season so far, junior guard Isaac Bruns has been their primary scorer.
Bruns is averaging 17.4 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.6% from the perimeter. He's averaging a career-best in points per game this season, but his shooting splits are at a career low.
Like most teams Missouri has faced so far this season, South Dakota doesn't have a ton of size, outside of seven-foot center Cameron Fens. He could be a player that causes some disruption down low for South Dakota.
The Coyotes have not been the best three-point shooting team this season, but they also aren't taking a lot of them. Forcing the Coyote offense into uncomfortable situations where they have to shoot and then getting out and running in transition will be a big key for the Tigers to land a win.
Here's the streaming and radio information for Missouri's matchup with South Dakota.
How to Watch: South Dakota at Missouri men's basketball:
Who: The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at Missouri (5-0)
What: Game 6 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network+
SirusXM: Home at 392
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 4-0.
Last Meeting: Nov. 30, 1976 — Missouri won 85-76.