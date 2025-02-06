Late Comeback Not Enough for No. 15 Mizzou at No. 4 Tennessee
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers faced arguably the most adversity they've faced all season long Wednesday in a dogfight against the No. 4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Missouri led for nearly 17 minutes in the middle of the game, controlling most of the first half. With 19:03 remaining, Missouri took a 39-28 lead and appeared to be in the driver's seat. But a 15-4 scoring run from the Volunteers early in the second half kept Tennessee just a step ahead until the final buzzer, even with a threatening comeback in the final minutes from the Tigers.
Tennessee took a 46-44 lead with 15:27 remaining and would never give it back, handing Missouri a 81-85 loss. The loss drops Missouri to 17-5 on the season and 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
Missouri had built serious optimism for a possible comeback, cutting what was a 14-point deficit with 4:30 remaining to just five with 1:40 left. The less than three-minute stretch was preceded by nearly five minutes where Missouri had failed to score a field goal. The comeback effort saw a nine-point scoring run for the Tigers, but the free-throw battle at the end didn't fall in Missouri's favor.
The Tigers were in close distance for most of the second half though. After playing suffocating defense in the first half, the Volunteers were able to pierce through the Tigers in the second, making six 3-point shots. Additionally, Tennessee out-rebounded Missouri 22-15 in the second half.
Missouri put together a two-sided effort to take the early lead. Scoring contributions from eight different players in the first half for the Tigers made for a fresh attack against the Volunteer defense. On the other end of the court, Missouri put constant pressure on Tennessee.
Only three players for Tennessee scored more than two points in the first half. The Volunteers also gave up eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
Missouri will obviously need to play a more complete 40 minutes going forward, but Wednesday's loss could still serve as a valuable learning moment for the group. The first half was one of the best halves for the Tigers all season.
Prior to Wednesday, the Tigers had yet to face a significant deficit in the second half that they were realistically able to come back from. Missouri might not have had the resiliency required in Knoxville, but now have the experience to improve on.
The late effort could provide the start of a blueprint for future comebacks for Missouri. It even might've been enough if Tennessee didn't have quite as much luck with shooting on the perimeter or if Missouri was able to find more consistency offensively. Tennessee's shooting performance to build the second-half lead wasn't due to any luck, but it was certainly an anomaly compared to the rest of the Volunteer's performances — they shot 33.2 percent on 3-point shots entering Tuesday, which jumped to 66.7 percent against the Tigers.
All things considered, this loss for the Tigers shouldn't take away from the resume they've already built. If anything, some might come away from this one with an even better opinion of the Tigers.
Missouri will next take the court Saturday, hosting No. 10 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.