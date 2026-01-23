Mizzou Adds Transfer Commitment of Miami EDGE Malik Bryant

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have added likely the final piece to their defensive end group, bringing in Malik Bryant from Miami, per multiple reports Friday morning. Bryant entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag.



Bryant should have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Orlando native was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and had one true productive season with the Hurricanes. As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant recorded 17 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while appearing in 12 games.

He appeared in only four games this season for Miami, totalling two tackles. He was behind standout defensive end Akheem Mesidor this season, while also experiencing some injury issues that prevented him from playing. Even with Mesidor in front of him, Bryant was expected to contribute as a depth piece and on special teams.



As a freshman, he appeared in eight games, most of which came on special teams.

Bryant was the No. 169 player in the class of 2023, according to composite rankings, along with No. 16 at his position and No. 38 in the state of Florida. For Jones High School in Orlando, Bryant primarily played off the edge, but was asked to play more of a true linebacker role at times. He has coverage experience because of it, but his true skill set comes when he's using his true speed on the outside.

His speed is going to make the Missouri defensive end room a very interesting one. He's joining guys like Darris Smith and Florida State transfer Jaden Jones, who are known for their size and athleticism. Bryant, who measured at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, fits that mold.

The Tigers will also have players like Langden Kitchen, Daeden Hopkins, Louisville transfer CJ May and JUCO signee DeMarcus Johnson. That bunch of guys are all a little larger and more powerful, with Smith, Jones and Bryant being more speed-reliant.

Drinkwitz has created a very versatile group of players on the outside, but it certainly won't be at the level it was this past season with Zion Young and Damon Wilson II. Wilson was the biggest hit the Tigers took in the transfer portal, with all signs looking like him going to Miami. Replacing the production and talent of those two was always going to be a challenge.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

