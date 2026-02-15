Live Blog for Mizzou's Important Bubble Matchup Against Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the whole month of February, the stakes for each Missouri game will steadily increase for as long as the Tigers' are able to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Tigers' game against Texas could've been a do-or-die game. After Missouri stole a road win at Texas A&M on Wednesday, the game against the Longhorns is just as important, but instead presents the chance for Missouri to put itself firmly in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday's matchup at Mizzou Arena is so important for both teams that Joe Lunardi of ESPN labeled it as the "game of the day (year?)" for the Tournament bubble. In the same bracketology post, Lunardi projected the Tigers to be one of the last four teams to make the Tournament.

Missouri Tigers On SI will be at Mizzou Arena for the game and providing live updates and analysis throughout the game. Follow this blog for their live coverage. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Tonight's game has been delayed by 20 minutes due to a traffic incident that has delayed key personnel from arriving to the arena. 7:50 the new tipoff time.

Starting Lineups

Missouri Texas To be announced. To be announced.

Availability Report

Missouri

G Annor Boateng (Leg, season) - OUT

F Jevon Porter (Leg) - OUT

G Sebastian Mack (Illnes) - OUT

Texas

F Lassina Traore - OUT

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (17-7, 7-4 SEC) vs. Texas (15-9, 6-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 392, Texas - 391

Series: Missouri leads 14-13, as the Tigers have won six of the last eight matchups.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers defeated Texas A&M on the road 86-85 as Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett combined for 40 points. Despite allowing 11 made Aggie 3s in the first half, Missouri bounced back on the glass, out-rebounding Texas A&M 39 to 26.

Last Time Out, Texas: Texas defended its home court, defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 79-68, led by sophomore center Matas Vokietaitis' 27 points. Senior guard Tramon Mark added 19 points as the Longhorns outshot the Rebels 53 percent to 41 percent from the field.

Last Meeting: Jan. 21, 2025 - In a low-scoring game in Austin, Texas, the Longhorns prevailed 61-53.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 53.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.7)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.5)

Texas Stat Leaders

Points: Dailyn Swain (17.3 on 57.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Dailyn Swain (7.3)

Assists: Dailyn Swain (3.5)

