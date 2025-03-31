Live Blog: Kellie Harper Introduced as New Mizzou Women's Basketball Coach
COLUMBIA, Mo. — One day before her contract officially begins, Kellie Harper is set to be introduced as the new head coach of the Missouri Tigers women's basketball program.
She'll be joined by director of athletics Laird Veatch, University president Mun Choi and other university leadership in an introductory press conference at the practice gym at Mizzou Arena on Monday morning.
Harper becomes the fifth head coach in the program's history. It will also be the fifth team that Harper is the head coach of, and the second in the Southeastern Conference.
Joining her is a staff that Harper has assembled since officially being named head coach on March 18.
Mizzou Women's Basketball Coaching Staff:
Kellie Harper - head coach
Jennifer Sullivan - assistant
Liza Fruendt - assistant
Kenzie Kostas - assistant
Each of the three current assistants have previously worked with Harper at either Tennessee, Missouri State or both.
Jennifer Sullivan stepped down from the head coach role at Florida Atlantic to reunite with Harper after being on her staffs at both Missouri State and Tennessee.
Liza Fruendt, who played for Harper at Missouri State and was an assistant on her Tennessee, spent last season as an assistant on Illinois, helping coach the team on a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kenzie Kostas, who also played for Harper at Missouri State, has spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Missouri State.
Harper was one of the top candidates in this coaching cycle with her resume of success and vast experience. We'll hear more on the hiring process, Harper's coaching philosiphy and more in the introductory press conference.
Follow the post below and refresh for updates from Harper's introductory press conference. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Press Conference Updates
Head Coach Kellie Harper
• "I hit a grand slam with my staff."
• "We have a good core of returners. That is our No. 1 priority. ... We know we have to address some needs on the court."
• On the potential of the program: "I knew right off that it was the right fit. I just felt like the type of players that we're going to be able to recruit, we're going to get them there. ... I think we got a great core returning."
"Every box kept getting checked for me."
• "Women's basketball is really having a moment right now. There's a lot of upward trends with womens basketball. And we want to be a part of that."
• "This place is very special. ... I've coached multiple teams with Sweet 16 appearences. So I know what it takes to be elite."
• On taking the last year away from coaching to be an analyst on the SEC Network: "At the end of the day, I'm a basketball coach. I knew that I needed to be back on the sidelines. ... That's a big piece of who I am."
Athletics Director Laird Veatch, University President Mun Choi
• Veatch says that Harper's familiarity from her time at Missouri State was "a big plus."
She knows she can win at the highest level, starting with players in this region.
• Veatch says it was the right time to make a "very strategic investment into the program" to take advantadge of the moment with the rising popularity of women's basketballl.
• Veatch on the coaching search: "This was an incredibly smooth, very high-quality search throughout the process. ... We had an incredibly deep pool."
• Veatch says Missouri great Sophie Cunningham was vital in the coaching search: "She was really central throughout this process and a great advisor to me through it."
• Choi "Wouldn't a (championship banner) be nice here? That's not a wish. That's an expectation."
• Missouri players Averi Kroenke and Abbey Schreacke are here in attendance, along with Harper's three assistants.