Jayden Stones Gives Honest Evaluation of Mizzou Midway Through SEC Play

You don't need truth serum to get Jayden Stone to give an honest description of where Missouri needs to improve and the team's mindset. He's thoughtful and reflective with every question he receives.

Thursday, Stone was transparent with the feelings of confusion, and, at times, embarrassment that have come from a 3-4 stretch for the Tigers and a 1-5 road record against power-conference opponents.

This stretch, paired with an underwhelming non-conference slate, has put the pressure on the Tigers for the last nine games of the regular season.



For Stone, the NCAA Tournament still being a possibility this late into the season is a new feeling. Before Missouri, he spent two seasons at Detroit Mercy from 2022-2024. The Titans went a combined 15-50 through those two seasons.

Having February be a crucial month is exciting for Stone, but also comes with a set of new challenges.

"It's been, honestly, really difficult for me to maintain a high level of consistency," Stone said. "Because obviously, the past couple of years or teams that I've been on, it hasn't been at this level, or, we knew we were already not going to play past March. So this is new for me, and fresh. And to maintain a level of intensity and focus, to try and reach and score for something has been new and it's different. So there's a lot of growing pains that I'm having with trying to maintain every day. ... So just trying to be a consistent pro. And it's been difficult, but the coaches have been really patient with me."

Jan 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jayden Stone during warm ups ahead of a game against the Florida Gators at Mizzou Arena. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

That process has been made more difficult with Missouri in a stretch with three road games in a four-game span. That stretch started with the Tigers being blown out at Alabama in a 90-64 loss. Stone scored just eight points in the game, a season low. He shot 3-for-10 from the field.

"The Alabama game was difficult for me," Stone said. "That was embarrassing for me. I know for myself, personally, I think I came in with a mindset of 'I want to try and influence on the offensive end, letting the game come to me.' I don't think we were as bought in with each other, as cohesive as we can be."

Improving on the road was the main focus for the team during the off-week this week, Stone said. Missouri's offense has looked completely different in some road games compared to when at home.

"Coach has been trying to target areas in which we lack and have lapses, especially on the road," Stone said. "So that obviously comes from trying to motivate to have a same energy as what we usually have in home games. So just trying to carry that over."

Though Missouri has just one SEC road win, it was one of the best wins on the season for the Tigers, earning their first win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in program history.



One of the things that Stone thought was most important in that game is the composure Missouri maintained throughout the tense finish. The team clapped when fouls were called on them. When watching Kentucky shoot technical free throws, Missouri players hung their arms around each other's shoulders.

That mentality is something Stone hopes the team can return to when playing on the road.



"Learning how to, when negative foul calls come our way, or something happens, like a technical or a flagrant or anything like that, how to stay locked in," Stone said. "Let's high five, let's show an unfazed demeanor as we continue. And we did a really good job of that at Kentucky. We started clapping when calls were going against us, and that created a baseline and a standard where you can, if that's your threshold, you can soar up to amazing standards. And so just maintaining a level of composure, I think is good."

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett (5) and forward Nicholas Randall (24) celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The differences in performances on the road compared to at home has led to Stone to question nearly everything he and the rest of the team could do better. If the team can find the answers to those questions, he believes they'll be able to see the improvements they need to.

"What can we do? What do I need to do for myself to stay locked in? Is it some of the extracurricular stuff that I'm doing at home? Is it being kind to myself mentally, speaking more positively, not being as stressed? Is it not being more as uptight, making sure I get the right sleep? So there's all these things that play into it, and so I think when everyone's doing that, we'll see major skyrocketing."

The Tigers will return to the road for Game 10 of SEC play, playing at South Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: