Friday's 7 p.m. matchup between the Missouri Tigers (4-1) and the Le Moyne Dolphins (2-3) at Mizzou Arena is the first-ever meeting between the two squads. The game marks the Tigers' second home buy game in a four-game stretch against such opponents. In three buy games to start the season, the Tigers have won by a total of 160 points.

Le Moyne has also played three games against mid-majors and two against Power-conference opponents. Against fellow mid-majors, the Dolphins went 2-1 but were 0-2 against Nebraska and Creighton and lost by an average of 34 points.

The Dolphins have presented a solid offense five games into the season, averaging 73.8 points of 45.5% shooting and 34.2% shooting from distance. They struggle to hold on to the ball, averaging 15.8 turnovers per game, but have forced 13.2 turnovers and 26.5% 3-point shooting.

Missouri averages 92.4 points per game on a 53.5% clip from the field and 41.5% from distance. The Tigers' offense will be challenged by the Dolphins perimeter defense and their own turnover issues — 38 in the last two games — will be put to the test Friday night.

There has been no update on center Trent Burns' status after being announced as day-to-day Wednesday and no new information on Jaylen Carey following a suspension in early November. Freshman guard Aidan Chronister is still over a week away from a re-evaluation on his non-shooting hand injury.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Le Moyne

Who: Mizzou vs. Le Moyne

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: This will mark the first meeting between the programs.

Last Time Out, Missouri

The Tigers crushed Alcorn State 102-41 Wednesday night, meaning they've won their three buy games by a combined 160 points. Bryson Tiller paved the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Jason Crowe Jr., Mark Mitchell, Toni Bryant and Kennard Davis Jr. joined him as double-digit scorers.



Missouri held ASU to 20.6% shooting in the contest, using its size and physicality to overwhelm and shut down the Braves' sputtering offense. Missouri also used its size to its advantage on offense, owning the paint to get to the free-throw line 35 times and sink 28 of the shots.

Last Time Out, Le Moyne

Le Moyne fell 79-65 to Evansville on Tuesday, bringing its record to 2-3 on the season. In their two games against Power-conference opponents, the Dolphins lost 106-64 to Nebraska and 83-55 to Creighton — Missouri certainly has a huge edge.

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