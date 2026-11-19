Mizzou basketball (4-1) is set to host Le Moyne on Friday for the second contest of a four-game buy-game stretch for the Tigers that spans through a Nov. 27 home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Since joining the Division I ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season, Le Moyne is yet to finish a season with an overall winning record but did finish two seasons with a winning record in Northeast Conference play. The Dolphins are also 0-11 against Power-conference opponents since 2023-24, with their closest loss being a 4-point loss to Syracuse in the 2024-25 season opener. Missouri is more likely than not safe from upset watch.

After the four-game stretch of buy games to close November, Missouri will play five Power-conference opponents in December, only one of which will be at home: Pittsburgh on Dec. 1. But for now, Missouri should easily take care of business and, like it did against Alcorn State on Wednesday, use the entire game to learn about itself and grow as a team.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Le Moyne

Who: Mizzou vs. Le Moyne

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: This will mark the first meetings between the programs.

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and analysis throughout Friday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

The Tigers crushed Alcorn State 102-41 Wednesday night, meaning they've won their three buy games by a combined 160 points. Bryson Tiller paved the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Jason Crowe Jr., Mark Mitchell, Toni Bryant and Kennard Davis Jr. joined him as double-digit scorers.



Missouri held ASU to 20.6% shooting in the contest, using its size and physicality to overwhelm and shut down the Braves' sputtering offense. Missouri also used its size to its advantage on offense, owning the paint to get to the free-throw line 35 times and sink 28 of the shots.

Last Time Out, Le Moyne

Le Moyne fell 79-65 to Evansville on Tuesday, bringing its record to 2-3 on the season. In their two games against Power-conference opponents, the Dolphins lost 106-64 to Nebraska and 83-55 to Creighton — Missouri certainly has a huge edge.

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