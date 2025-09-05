Luke Northweather's Potential Role for Mizzou Basketball: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI reporter Killian Wright breaks down the role that Oklahoma transfer Luke Northweather could play for Missouri Tigers basketball next season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Although the Missouri Tigers retained core contributors like Anthony Robinson, Mark Mitchell and Trent Pierce over the offseason, there was still plenty of roster shuffling done, primarily in the transfer portal.
Much of the talk revolved around UCLA guard Sebastian Mack, Arizona State big Shawn Phillips Jr., Loyola Marymount wing Jevon Porter and West Virginia guard Jayden Stone. However, a fifth new-coming Tiger who didn't receive the same amount of buzz was Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather.
Northweather was the only transfer among the bunch to arrive with prior Southeastern Conference experience, having spent his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Sooners. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 31.3 percent from 3-point range across 55 games with Oklahoma, although his 3-point percentage did increase to 34 in his second season.
If Northweather's 3-point shot can hold steady, or improve upon the mark, he'd instantly become Missouri best big-man shooter, and a fun option as a floor-spacer. Players like Mitchell thrive with spacing around him, opening up driving lanes for finishes or kickouts –– something Northweather can help with.
Northweather also provides flexibility as a pick-and-pop option, which the Tigers lacked last season. When guards like Robinson and Mack use screens to barrel to the paint, defenses can't double-team without leaving a capable shooter like Northweather open beyond the arc.
While their play-styles are largely opposite, Northweather could play a similar role to former Tiger Aidan Shaw. Last season, Shaw played mostly in spot minutes throughout conference play, being used as a reactionary substitution rather than a consistent staple of the rotation.
The same process could be used to handle Northweather's minutes, as he doesn't warrant a consistent rotational role to the same extent that frontcourt players like Phillips, Mitchell, Porter and Trent Burns do.
If Missouri is struggling from deep and in need of a spark plug from the 3-point line, Northweather is the perfect plug-and-play to ignite the offense. He'll likely get a larger role in early season non-conference games, but for conference play, expect him to be a situational contributor ready to be called upon when needed.