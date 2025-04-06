Making Mizzou's Case to Pursue Jayden Quaintance in Transfer Portal
There's still much left on the table for the Missouri Tigers to figure out in the transfer portal window.
Since it opened on March 24, the lone addition Missouri has made is Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter, who committed to the program just three days after entering the portal.
On the flip side of the portal, the Tigers have lost forward Aidan Shaw, walk-on guards JV Brown and Danny Stephens, and most recently, freshman forward Marcus Allen.
Given that and the several players now without eligibility, coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers need to make some additions to the roster with four open slots. Some of those should be replacements for guards Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates, but the center position is losing Josh Gray, too.
It just so happens that a familiar name announced his exploration into the portal on Wednesday — Arizona State Sun Devils' freshman center Jayden Quaintance.
Before making his commitment to Arizona State, Quaintance was heavily recruited by Missouri. The Tigers were well in the conversation in the days leading up to his decision, but ultimately struck out in a heated battle for his signing.
Arriving to campus at just 16-years-old, Quaintance enjoyed an outstanding freshman year. Averages of 9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 29 minutes per game earned him selections to the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive team, cementing the hype as truth.
However, a torn ACL in his right knee cut Quaintance's campaign short. He underwent successful surgery on March 19 and aims to be cleared for contact in September — making him available for the start of the 2025-26 season.
Regardless if that target date is concrete or not, pursuing Quaintance should be an absolute priority for the Tigers. He projects as one of the top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, but even if that means one year of him with the program, it would be well worth the steep price tag.
The 6-foot-10 center — who also carries a 7-foot-5 wingspan — is a rare defensive talent. He's already staked his claim as one the best shot blockers in college basketball, using his mobility and athleticism to his advantage at his size. While not a high-volume scorer or 3-point shooter, he excels in the pick-and-roll and can create his own shot.
All in all, Quaintance is the complete package. Pair that talent in a frontcourt unit alongside Mark Mitchell, and you have the makings of one of the best in college basketball.
Mitchell has demonstrated his ability to play the small ball center position, but he can't nor should do it full-time. Rising sophomores Trent Burns and Peyton Marshall are options, but one hasn't played a game yet and the other is still a raw talent. If Missouri gets Quaintance, it has a clear answer to the impending solution.
Just as much as guard play needs to be added, so does a big man. There's no indication from either side that conversations have gotten serious as of yet, but there's still time to make that happen. The longer the Tigers wait, however, the more options keep falling through their grasp.
It might be another battle to try and get Quaintance, but with Missouri being so close last time, it should push to try again for the best center on the market no matter what. If it wants to go further than the first round of the NCAA Tournament next year, this is a surefire way to get closer to that goal.
Perhaps the NIL money saved after the win over the Alabama Crimson Tide could be of use here.