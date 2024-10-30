'What Our Bond Should Be': Dennis Gates Sets Two Missouri Guards Relationship as the Standard
After spending hours together each week and battling through adversity together, its not uncommon to see teammates with bonds that last far beyond their time playing together.
In childhood, Missouri Tigers guards Tamar Bates and Mark Mitchell found each other due to one aspect that they both shared. They were both left-handed. The two were quick friends after that.
They became teammates and played together all throughout grade school, only going their separate ways in high school. But this wasn't the last they saw of each other. The faced off against each other occasionally and even took a few college visits together.
Their paths took them in different directions after high school, with Bates playing at Indiana for two years before landing at Mizzou in 2023 and Mitchell playing two years at Duke.
When Mitchell decided to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-'25 season, some familiar people from his past showed up to convince him towards one school in particular. Bates even promised the coaching staff that he would get it done.
"As soon as we began to recruit Mark Mitchell, we had the Bates family, Dr. Bates and mama Bates help in the recruiting process," head coach Dennis Gates said at the Mizzou Basketball Media Day
Once reunited, it was like they were never apart. The pair joined forces on the court, but Gates didn't let them off easy and made sure there would be no preferential treatment amongst teammates.
"It's funny because I kinda tease those two, and I tease some of our guys during film sessions or even even on a court in practice," Gates said. "I'll say something like, 'Tamar, are you afraid to challenge your your childhood buddy?' or something like that. 'Mark, are you afraid to block his shot? Are you guys just playing buddy ball? What is it?'"
The relationship between the duo quickly made itself known. It may have been a couple years since they played on the same court, but the friendship and bond quickly bounced back. Gates decided that their friendship should be looked at as the standard.
"The energy that they bring to our program to have long lasting relationships and friendships," Gates said, "it gives examples of where we can make this team. Although we're strangers in some parts, in other parts, this is their first time playing together in a long time."
Gates has set as a goal for the rest of the team. He wants to create a bond between all the players that will last a lifetime.
"Those guys have allowed their friendship to be seen and transparent to the rest of our guys to give an example of what our bond should be," Gates said. "That should be a lifelong bond. I'm excited to see who's in who's wedding, who's in who's life, beyond this of fraction of of their youth."
Last season was filled with a lot of negativity following an unexpected 0-18 run in SEC play. The Missouri Tigers have decided to turn the page and look for a more exciting upcoming season that he hopes is filled with joy.
"Just trying to figure out, how close we get here because we're gonna have some good memories in this building," Gates said. "We just have to make sure that we have the right outcomes."
