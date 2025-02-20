Mizzou Assistant Listed as Candidate for Future Head Coaching Job
Missouri Tigers assistant coach Charlton "C.Y." Young could be poised to make a jump to a head coaching spot following the end of the 2024-2025 season, according to a recent On3 report.
Young is in the middle of his third season with the Tigers, joining the staff when head coach Dennis Gates did at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. Before that, he spent nine seasons with the Florida State Seminoles under head coach Leonard Hamilton.
He started his career at Auburn under Cliff Ellis for the 1996-1997, who he'd later reunite with for multiple seasons three years later. Young was also an assistant coach at Chattanooga and Georgia Tech before receiving his first head coaching role at Georgia Southern.
Young played for the Georgia Southern Eagles from 1989-1993, where he became one of the best players in the history of the program. He's one of 14 players to score more than 1,500 in school history, with his name sprinkled throughout the record book elsewhere. He returned 16 years later to become his alma mater's head coach.
With the Eagles, Young went 43-84 in four seasons at the position. He was fired following the 2012-2013 season. Georgia Southern hired now-Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington as his replacement.
While Gates has been at Missouri, there have been no assistant head coaches have made the jump up to a head coaching role. That doesn't mean his staff is incapable of doing so and though Young appears to be the man at the top of the list to do so, there is a sense of pride from Gates in his staff for the work they put in.
"I credit our staff, they continue to show up every day and do a great job, and our guys execute everything to the best of their ability," Gates said. "And when you have that seamless transition of information going from coaches to players onto the court, you know we’ve got future head coaches on the staff. I'm just being honest with you, and I'm proud of them."
Young did withdraw from the head coaching search for the Temple Owls ago in 2023, according to a 247Sports report. Whether he takes a job this offseason is yet to be determined, but the more the Tigers win, the more his role as an assistant head coach gets thrust into the spotlight.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
3 Takeaways from No. 15 Mizzou's Statement Win Over No. 4 Alabama
Why Dennis Gates Urged Fans Not to Rush Court After Win Over Alabama
Relentless Offensive Attack Puts No. 15 Mizzou Past No. 4 Alabama in 5th Upset Win