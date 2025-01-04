Mizzou at No. 2 Auburn: Key Stats, Injuries, Streaming Information
The Missouri Tigers begin conference play Saturday, taking on the No. 2-ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.
Having to travel to the second-highest ranked team's court to open conference play will be a fitting introduction to the Southeastern Conference for Missouri in 2025. Six of the top 10 teams, and 10 of the top 25, in the AP Poll are from the SEC.
"The brand of basketball that's happening in the SEC is remarkable," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday.
Below is full information for Missouri's game against Auburn, including injury news, streaming details and more.
Availability Report
Missouri: Trent Burns - Out
Burns, a true freshman, has missed every game this season. It was announced on Dec. 8 that the center is dealing with a foot injury.
Center Peyton Marshall and guard Caleb Grill were both listed as questionable Friday night, but were not listed on the game day availability report. Grill made his return for Missouri against Alabama State on Dec. 30. He had missed every game leading up to that since suffering a neck injury against Lindenwood on Nov. 27. Grill played 11 minutes against Alabama State.
Auburn: No players listed.
Key Players
• Auburn: Johni Broome, F
A star in Auburn, Broome is coming off a season where he was named an All-American. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward currently leads Auburn in points (18.2), rebounds (11.5) and assists (3.4).
"He's playing unselfish basketball," Gates said of Broome in a press conference Friday. "He could easily average 25 to 30 points a game if he wanted to. I just think that speaks for the depth of the team, the level of unselfishness he has, but also the job Coach Pearl has done with his program."
• Missouri: Anthony Robinson II, PG
Robinson is currently having a breakout year in his sophomore season, being the facilitator of the Missouri offense, and also a key part of its defense.
He missed Missouri's last game of its non-conference schedule with an illness, but is expected to return against Auburn. He was a primary part of Illinois' successful game plan, being limited to two points, both off of free-throw attempts. He missed all three of his shots from the field.
Key Stats
• While Missouri has scored an average of 21.1 points per game off turnovers, Auburn is only coughing up 8.8 turnovers per game, the lowest in the SEC.
"That's one of their strengths, they they get shots before turnovers," Gates said. "We don't know when turnovers take place. We just gotta put ourselves in the right positions to at least make it a little bit more difficult."
• 24% of Missouri's points thus far this season have come from the free-throw line, averaging 29 free-throw attempts per game, the highest in the SEC. Auburn sends its opponents to the charity stripe an average of 19.5 times per game, the fourth-highest mark in the SEC.
• Over the past two seasons, Auburn has only lost two games at home.
• Missouri has not won a SEC game in 666 days.
How to Watch: Missouri at Auburn
Who: Missouri Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. the No. 2-ranked Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, January 4 at 3 p.m.
Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.
TV: SECNetwork+
SirusXM: 390 or 84
Radio:Tiger Radio Network