Mizzou Basketball Cancels Open Practice Fan Event: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Joey Van Zummeren

Mar 19, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) receives the ball during a practice session at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Missouri basketball fans will have to wait a few weeks longer to get their first glimpse at Missouri's men's and women's basketball teams.

The two teams were set to host an open practice at Mizzou Arena on Friday, but the event was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts, the athletics department announced Tuesday.

Both teams are set to play in exhibition games ahead of the start of the season though, with the men's team hosting Kansas State on Oct. 24, and the women's team hosting Maryville on Oct. 28.

The front of Mizzou Arena at Walsworth Plaza will still host the "SEC Nation" pregame show Saturday morning before the football game vs. No. 8 Alabama. Additionally, "The Paul Finebaum" show will be filmed live from the same location Friday.

Here's the buzz for Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

  • Women's golf placed second at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas.

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

No events scheduled.

SEC News

The Concept Alabama's Defense Has To Continue to Answer For

Vanderbilt Football Officially Hires Jordan Matthews to Football Staff

  • Oklahoma QB John Mateer could possibly return this week after missing the Sooners' last game. Missouri faces Oklahoma Nov. 22.

Did you notice?

  • Missouri gymnastics earned a commitment from Imani White, a five-star prospect from Texas.
  • Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. spent his bye week back in his hometown of St. Louis hosting a meet and greet at a Rally House store in Chesterfield.
  • Missouri football extended an game-day visit to Jabarri Lofton, a three-star safety in the class of 2027 from East St. Louis. He currently holds offers from Michigan State and Kansas State.
  • Missouri women's basketball great Sophie Cunningham hosted a meet and greet at Jefferson City High School Tuesday night ahead of an outdoor volleyball match.
  • The DI Administrative Committee approved the modification of the football transfer portal, now removing the spring window. The action will be finalized Wednesday.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"People have no idea the hours coaches put into this work. The biggest thing, which is a little funny, was I didn't have a desk, and didn't realize how much I missed it, until I didn't have it."

Gary Pinkel

Countdown to Mizzou men's and women's basketball season opener:

26 days.

