COLUMBIA — It was over from the jump (ball).

Missouri made its first six shots and jumped out to a 15-0 lead just two minutes and 59 seconds into the game. The lead swelled to 20 points just over two minutes later, then reached 33 points by halftime with a margin of 51-18.

Mere days after a comeback win over Marquette, Missouri added a blowout win to its résumé by smashing Alcorn State 102-41, marking the least amount of points Missouri has allowed since Dennis Gates’ arrival ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Tigers have beaten buy-game opponents Cleveland State, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Alcorn State by a combined 160 points.

Getting a quality look — let alone scoring — proved extremely difficult for the Braves, who shot just 14-for-68 from the field, by far the lowest percentage of any of Missouri’s four opponents this season. Missouri’s size, traps and length in the passing lanes utterly overwhelmed ASU’s offense the entire night.

The same goes for Missouri’s offense, which out-muscled the Braves to get in the paint whenever it wanted. The Tigers reached the charity stripe 35 times, sinking 28 of their free throws.

Mark Mitchell made his return after missing Sunday’s game against Marquette with a concussion suffered in the opening minutes of Missouri’s win over SIUE. Now donning a mask against Alcorn State, Mitchell scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting and 8-for-9 free-throw shooting.

Bryson Tiller led the team with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four rejections, marking his second double-double of the season.

Jason Crowe Jr. scored a 14 points but attempted just 10 shots, well under his previous season-low of 14 shots against Cleveland State — not like Missouri needed a massive Crowe game.

For the pessimists and nitpickers: Missouri did turn the ball over 14 times, and both Kennard Davis Jr. and Tiller racked up four fouls before their 15th minute, respectively. Davis knocked down three of his six triples. Neither he nor Tiller fouled out despite both passing the 20-minute mark.

Additionally, Missouri only had 14 assists — matching its turnover total — to 33 made field goals.

Junior center Trent Burns missed the game with an ankle injury and will be day-to-day, a team spokesperson confirmed to Missouri On SI. Every other Tiger that was available for the contest played.

Mizzou will next host Le Moyne at 7 p.m. Friday.

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