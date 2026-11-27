Missouri basketball (7-1) defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-8) 97-61 Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers came into the contest as heavy favorites and exited with a convincing victory highlighted by their size, presence in the paint and purposeful ball movement.

The Tigers immediately jumped out to a 16-2 lead less than five minutes in the contest, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. UAPB kept it relatively close for the rest of the first half, trailing 28-51 at halftime, a closer margin than the 40-plus-point differential at half in three of four previous nonconference games against power-conference teams.

Still, the Golden Lions could not stop the Tigers' offense, allowing 26 points in the paint and 66% shooting during the first half. The Tigers ended with 50 points in the paint and shot 57.6% from the field.

A large portion of the offensive success came from Missouri's forwards. Bryson Tiller, in particular, led the team in scoring with 22 points, accompanied by six rebounds, two assists and four blocks. His first half was especially dominant, adding 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks on perfect shooting.

Joining Tiller in the paint was Mark Mitchell, who reentered the starting lineup Friday for the first time since he suffered an injury Nov. 9, and Toni Bryant. Bryant ended with career-high seven blocks, leading the Tigers to a season-high 13 blocks. Bryant also added 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. Mitchell finished the contest with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and several emphatic dunks.

Nov 27, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Toni Bryant (14) shoots as Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions forward MacAleab Rich (9) defends during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's offense featured a pass-heavy approach, as the Tigers logged 22 assists on 34 field goals made. The fluidity came from a variety of Tigers, including Kennard Davis Jr., who led Missouri with six dimes.

Most of the assists did not result in 3-point field goals as Missouri shot 5-for-20 from distance in the contest. Jason Crowe Jr. went 1-for-5 on threes, instead relying heavily on paint points and middies, finishing with a team-second 21 points.

Missouri's defense also forced 18 turnovers and added 12 steals. Yet, they allowed plenty of paint touches and open looks from beyond the arc which resulted in UAPB's second-highest point total of the season. Trent Pierce continued a season-long streak of multiple steals in a game, recording four steals. Backup guard Aaron Rowe contributed two steals and four assists in eight minutes.

Turnover troubles persisted in the first half for Missouri, as it recorded six turnovers that resulted in nine points for the Golden Lions. Missouri cleaned those mistakes up in the final 20 minutes of action, ending with 10 total turnovers.

Missouri got to the line consistently against the Golden Lions as well, converting 24 of 27 charity-stripe attempts, marking a season-second in makes and season-best in percentage.

The Tigers begin a five-game stretch against power-conference opponents Tuesday against Pittsburgh at Mizzou Arena. Four games against ranked opponents follow.

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