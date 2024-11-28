Mizzou Basketball Wins Sixth-Straight, Defeats Lindenwood
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers continued to roll through their non-conference slate Wednesday, defeating Lindenwood 81-61 for a sixth-straight victory.
By virtue of self-inflicted wounds from Missouri, most of the first half was a back-and-forth contest. No team held a lead of more than four points in the first 12 minutes. Missouri lost 11 turnovers in the first half, which led to 13 points for Lindenwood. Additionally, the Tigers missed all but one of its first 10 attempts on three-point shots.
After trailing for over nine minutes, a 6-0 scoring run for Lindenwood tied the game at 25 at the 3:48 mark in the first half.
But, the tie would only last for 18 seconds before the Tigers regained the lead, which they would never give back.
A series of eight unanswered points from Missouri, which included a three-point make from Jacob Crews, a put-back dunk from Aidan Shaw, and capped off with another three-pointer from Marques Warrick put the Tigers up 33-25 in the 103 seconds after Lindenwood tied the game.
Warrick’s 17 points on the night were only outdone by Iowa transfer Tony Perkins, who scored 18. Perkins has been limited with an injury early this season for Missouri, only appearing in four of the team’s first seven games. On top of scoring his best total in his time with the Tigers, Perkins also grabbed four rebounds and two steals.
Missouri experienced a scare early in the first half when guard Caleb Grill had to be carried out on a stretcher after taking an elbow to his neck while going up for a rebound. Grill remained on the court for minutes before being lifted onto a stretcher and giving fans a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the court.
A Missouri spokesperson said that Grill suffered a head and neck injury and was taken to the hospital during the game as a precautionary measure.
Grill entered Wednesday’s game as Missouri’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points on the season. Grill recorded a career-high with 33 points against Eastern Washington on Nov. 11, shooting 8-for-10 on three-point attempts.
Missouri will next face its first Power Four opponent of the season, hosting California Tuesday, Dec. 3 in the SEC-ACC Challenge.