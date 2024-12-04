Mizzou Comes Out on Top of California in Back-and-Forth Battle in SEC-ACC Challenge
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Between the Missouri Tigers and the California Golden Bears Tuesday night, roles were reversed.
Dennis Gates, who played for California from 1998-2002, was now coaching for Missouri. The Tigers, who have been prone to building leads in the first half before collapsing, were able to capitalize on California's second-half falloff.
After allowing 17-unanswered points in the final minutes of the half, the Tigers came out with a strong answer in the second half to edge out a 98-93 victory. Its the first win over a Power Four team for the Tigers this season.
Missouri seemed to be deflated heading into halftime, after the brutal streak to close the first half. The Tigers were in desperate need of a response.
Missouri came out of the gates with a strong answer, outscoring California 32-to-13 to open the second half. The run included flashy plays, like a fast-break dunk from Aidan Shaw. But also with efficient play from the Tigers, who made all seven of their free-throw shots in the 10-minute stretch to open the half.
But, the strong start still wasn’t enough to give Missouri back the lead, which it hadn't held since the 12:22 mark of the first half. When Missouri threatened within two, cutting the California deficit to 57-55 six minutes into the half, the Golden Bears awoke from hibernation.
A three-point make from Jeremiah Wilkerson at the 15:12 mark gave the Golden Bears life, extending back their lead to 57-49.
But each time California answered back, Missouri didn't back down. The two went tit for tat for the middle of the second half, with the Tigers bringing the game within two scores five times in the half before finally retaking the lead at the 10:55 mark, with a free-throw from Marques Warrick giving Missouri a 65-64 edge, its first since the 12:22 mark of the first half.
Missouri's Anthony Robinson II was the team's leader in points, and in energy, in the win. The sophomore has been one of the Tigers' most improved players this season, and continued on his upward trajectory, scoring a career-high of 29 points. Robinson's court vision was on full display, recording six assists. Robinson was also incredibly efficient from the free-throw line, making 13 of his 15 attempts.
Though both halves were close besides the team's respective closing runs, the separation of the two felt greater. Missouri seemed outmatched in the first half, but the opposite in the second.
In the first, California was able to take advantadge of Missouri's defense. California entered Tuesday night as the No. 95-ranked team in the nation in three-point shooting percentage, shooting 36.1%.
Because of this, Missouri’s defense was willing to sacrifice a number of open looks on the perimeter that the Golden Bears didn’t hesitate to take, shooting 54.5% from outside the arc in the first half.
But, after some defensive adjustments, California was brought back down to shoot 33.3% from three in the second half.
Additionally, Missouri able to build off momentum-turning plays from Robinson and Bates in the second half to sustain separate runs of eight, nine and twice of six points. California tried to chip back but continued to gift Missouri opportunities, committing 15 fouls in the half and giving up 10 turnovers in the second half.
Tuesday’s win feels somewhat like the turning of a page for Missouri. Since finishing 0-18 in SEC play in the 2023-’24 season, there hasn’t been a real measuring stick for the Tigers since opening the season at Memphis.
That season-opener on the road was a continuation of the same issues for Missouri, leading by 10 at halftime before collapsing in the second half, being outscored 51-33 in the final 20 minutes.
Tuesday, however, was a gritty win that the Tigers showed flashes of being capable of early last season in wins over Pittsburgh and Minnesota. Responding from the
Missouri will next host No. 1-ranked Kansas for the Border War, Sunday at noon.