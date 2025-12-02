Missouri Sports Betting: Register Today & Claim the Best MO Sportsbook Promos Up to $4,715 in Bonuses
Missouri sports betting is now live. As of 12:01 a.m. CST on Dec. 1, 2025, licensed operators across the state officially began taking online bets. Eight sportsbooks received approval at launch — including BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics — and most are kicking things off with major welcome bonuses as they compete for early market share.
For new bettors, this rollout brings a wave of Missouri promo codes and sign-up offers to take advantage of as they check out each platform. It’s a great time for bankroll building, and lots of profitable betting opportunities await. Below, you’ll find a complete list of all legal Missouri online sportsbooks along with their official partnerships.
Sportsbook
Partner(s)
License Type
bet365
St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
Tethered
BetMGM
Century Casinos
Tethered
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Entertainment casinos
Tethered
Circa Sportsbook
Not required
Untethered
DraftKings
St. Louis Blues (NHL)*
Untethered
Fanatics Sportsbook
Boyd Gaming
Tethered
FanDuel
St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)
Tethered
theScore Bet
PENN Entertainment casinos
Tethered
*Note: DraftKings holds an untethered license but has an additional marketing partnership with the St. Louis Blues.
Missouri sports betting bonus details
Missourians can now register with the state’s approved online sportsbooks and claim exclusive welcome bonuses totaling up to $4,715. With NFL Week 14 bringing a packed slate that includes the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans, it’s an ideal moment to dive into Missouri’s newly launched online betting market and take advantage of these limited-time offers.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives new users an easy jumpstart. After signing up and making a deposit, bettors can unlock the “Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets” offer. Once credited, the $300 in bonus bets will be available to use right away now that Missouri wagering is officially live. Make sure to claim the bonus before Dec. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Week 14.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Bettors who claimed the separate DraftKings pre-launch offer before Dec. 1 are not eligible for this offer.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can now sign up and activate the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500. After creating an account and depositing at least $10, you’ll qualify for BetMGM’s welcome offer: a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your opening wager doesn’t win, BetMGM will reimburse the stake in bonus bets. This generous safety net makes BetMGM one of the strongest sportsbook options for new Missouri players and an excellent choice for boosting your starting bankroll.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made to activate the BetMGM bonus.
- Bonus bets from this promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer is easy to unlock—no promo code needed. Simply register through the approved links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to qualify for FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets” deal. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets shortly after placing it. With legal betting now live in Missouri, this straightforward, low-cost offer gives new players a hassle-free way to get started.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- The $300 in bonus bets will be credited even if the $5 cash wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is available through December 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors looking for strong sign-up incentives can now register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and take advantage of its “Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash” welcome offer. After depositing and placing a wager of at least $10, you’ll receive a daily no-sweat bet for three straight days, with losses refunded as FanCash—up to $100 per day, for a total of $300. FanCash can be used as bonus bets or applied toward official team merchandise. Fanatics also offers an alternate welcome package: make a qualifying wager and unlock 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days, worth up to $2,000 in FanCash. With legal betting now live in Missouri, it’s a great time to sign up and secure these valuable rewards.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, for up to three days, with stakes ranging from $10 and up.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- A maximum of $100 per day will be refunded as FanCash
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Caesars is rolling out one of the strongest Missouri launch offers with its Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code, available to new users starting today. After registering and making a first deposit of at least $5, bettors can unlock the “Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win” promotion. Simply place your first real-money Missouri wager within 30 days of signing up at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet hits, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets—paid out as six $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- This offer will be available for 30 days following customer registration
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- Initial wager odds must be -500 or longer.
- Each Bonus Bet is for one-time use and cannot be divided across multiple wagers.
- Each Bonus Bet must be used within 30 calendar days from the date it is awarded.
CLAIM $150 IN BONUS BETS AT CAESARS SPORTSBOOK MISSOURI
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.