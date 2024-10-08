Who is Joining Dennis Gates for SEC Basketball Media Day?

Mizzou Central

Missouri Tigers men's basketball coach Dennis Gates will be joined by two of his players to preview the 2024-'25 season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Oct 18, 2023; Brimingham, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks with the media during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
With the 2024-'25 men's basketball season quickly approaching, the SEC will host its annual SEC Media Day on Oct. 15 in at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala.

The SEC announced Tuesday that along with head coach Dennis Gates, power forward Mark Mitchell and point guard Tony Perkins will speak to the media at the event.

Both Mitchell and Perkins are members of the five-man transfer class Missouri brought in this offseason, ranked as the No. 12 transfer class in the nation.

Mitchell joins the Tigers after spending the first three years of his career with Duke. A five-star prospect out of high school, Mitchell adds consistency to Missouri's offensive and defensive units. The 6-foot-9 Kansas City native averaged six rebounds, 11.6 points and 28.7 minutes per game.

Perkins brings over four seasons of experience with the Iowa Hawkeys, being a full-time starter in each of the past two. 247Sports ranked the Indianapolis native as the No. 14 point guard available in the portal, averaging 4.4 rebounds, 14 points and and 30.9 minutes last season.

Perkins and Mitchell hope to be a part of the group that revives Missouri basketball after a historically poor season last year. The Tigers finished winless in conference play for the first time in over a century (1907-'08 season.)

The SEC's basketball media days will be held on Oct. 15 for men's and Oct. 16 for women's teams. The events will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

For the women's media days, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton will be joined by sophomore guard Grace Slaughter and junior guard Ashton Judd.

