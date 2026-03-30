Mizzou Guard Anthony Robinson II to Enter Transfer Portal

Guard Anthony Robinson II’s time with Missouri appears to be over, as the junior will reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on April 7, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Robinson entered his junior season with high expectations after a promising sophomore year, even generating talk to be a potential first-round NBA draft selection in 2026.



Robinson looked like a potential star for the Tigers in his sophomore season, starting in 31 games after starting in zero in his freshman season. He earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference all-defensive team for the year.

But the 2025-26 season was full of ups and downs for Robinson, with the former three-star prospect even being benched for sophomore T.O. Barrett seven games into conference play.



"There was no sulking," head coach Dennis Gates said of Barrett replacing Robinson in the starting lineup. "There was no issues with them. Ultimately, I had to make a decision as the head coach, and that's decision that I made, and T.O. Barrett took advantage of it."

Barrett emerged as a playmaker with the opportunity. After being named a starter, Barrett averaged 12.4 points, 1.6 steals and 3.6 assists per game. He scored a career high of 28 points in Missouri's crucial win over No. 22 Tennessee.

Entering the offseason, it seemed evident that one of Robinson or Barrett would be entering the portal, especially with five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. coming into the fold.



Crowe is expected to make an instant impact at guard for the Tigers, with the McDonald's All-American setting the California state record for the most points scored throughout a high school career.

Robinson was still consistently a pesky defender, but his offensive production had a significant fall off. Despite averaging 4.1 more minutes per game, Robinson averaged experienced drop offs in points, steals and assists per game in his junior season compared to his sophomore.

In the first 10 games of conference play, Robinson shot 33 percent from the field, averaging 6.5 points per game.

Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the first half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Robinson is the first Missouri player to announce plans to enter the portal. Monday afternoon, Tipton reported that forward Trent Pierce has agreed to a deal to return to the Tigers.

To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, keep up with our offseason tracker.

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