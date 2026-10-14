Mizzou guard CJ Gunn temporarily eligible; Mark Mitchell's case awaits ruling

Fifth-year guard C.J. Gunn has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA by a Boone County judge that deems him eligible to play, per Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The TRO lasts until Oct. 24. The court will consider a more permanent injunction upon its expiration.

“We're just going to support them as they go through their processes and their appeals and different things like that,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said Sunday. “So we got to honor the court system. We got to honor where my stance is, and that's supporting student athletes. I think when you're looking at our game. These student athletes need to be supported.”

As part of the TRO, Gunn has agreed to serve suspension to make up for the three games he played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League in May. Exhibitions and practices each count toward the suspension, so Gunn should be good to go for the start of the Tigers’ regular season.

Gunn averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range for DePaul in 2025-26.

“I wasn't going to just sign any and everybody. The most important thing is finding guys that fit, and those guys fit our culture,” Gates said of Gunn and prospective forward Mark Mitchell. “They fit our team. They are great players, and you guys have seen that.

Missouri’s regular season begins against Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena.

Mark Mitchell ruling delayed

There was a hearing in Kentucky for a lawsuit of athletes suing the NCAA for eligibility in the 2026-27 school year, of which included prospective Mitchell. Gates was alongside Mitchell at the court hearing and was among many who testified in favor of the plaintiffs receiving eligibility.

Reports from those inside the hearing, including Kentucky High School Sports History on X , indicated that Gates cited former Missouri forward Jacob Crews having six years of eligibility as part of his argument in support of Mitchell.

Cruise made 500k at Missouri. Supported wife and family. Grew up homeless. Bought a home where he grew up. Had a yard. Cried after living in a car. — Kentucky High School Sports History (@KYHSHistory) October 14, 2026

Gates also mentioned that football players can play in a bowl game and maintain redshirts, while basketball players burn theirs after one minute, per KYHShistory.

Gates then got into a debate with the NCAA’s lawyer, which seems like it went starkly in favor of Gates.

Gates won’t give an inch to Google lawyer for NcAA. Google lawyer doesn’t know he is losing. — Kentucky High School Sports History (@KYHSHistory) October 14, 2026

Here’s how the session ended.

Redford done. Edwards. Asks affidavits to come in quickly.

I know folks who want me to rule today. But I have to make written findings says Judge.

We are done. 2:20. Went 4 hours 20 min — Kentucky High School Sports History (@KYHSHistory) October 14, 2026

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