Mizzou guard CJ Gunn temporarily eligible; Mark Mitchell's case awaits ruling
In this story:
Fifth-year guard C.J. Gunn has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA by a Boone County judge that deems him eligible to play, per Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The TRO lasts until Oct. 24. The court will consider a more permanent injunction upon its expiration.
“We're just going to support them as they go through their processes and their appeals and different things like that,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said Sunday. “So we got to honor the court system. We got to honor where my stance is, and that's supporting student athletes. I think when you're looking at our game. These student athletes need to be supported.”
As part of the TRO, Gunn has agreed to serve suspension to make up for the three games he played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League in May. Exhibitions and practices each count toward the suspension, so Gunn should be good to go for the start of the Tigers’ regular season.
Gunn averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range for DePaul in 2025-26.
“I wasn't going to just sign any and everybody. The most important thing is finding guys that fit, and those guys fit our culture,” Gates said of Gunn and prospective forward Mark Mitchell. “They fit our team. They are great players, and you guys have seen that.
Missouri’s regular season begins against Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena.
Mark Mitchell ruling delayed
There was a hearing in Kentucky for a lawsuit of athletes suing the NCAA for eligibility in the 2026-27 school year, of which included prospective Mitchell. Gates was alongside Mitchell at the court hearing and was among many who testified in favor of the plaintiffs receiving eligibility.
Reports from those inside the hearing, including Kentucky High School Sports History on X, indicated that Gates cited former Missouri forward Jacob Crews having six years of eligibility as part of his argument in support of Mitchell.
Gates also mentioned that football players can play in a bowl game and maintain redshirts, while basketball players burn theirs after one minute, per KYHShistory.
Gates then got into a debate with the NCAA’s lawyer, which seems like it went starkly in favor of Gates.
Here’s how the session ended.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright