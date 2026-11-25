Mizzou basketball (5-1) is set to host the Evansville Purple Aces (3-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers are looking to pick up their fifth consecutive win, which would build off a trio of buy-game victories and a comeback win over Marquette on the road.

Missouri most recently conquered Le Moyne, beating the Dolphins 91-64 Friday in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Although dominant in the first half — enough to where it could afford to let off the gas pedal in the second — Missouri was outscored by Le Moyne 43-42 in the second half. To beat Evansville, the Tigers will need to replicate their first-half play rather than their second.

Evansville also presents a more formidable threat than the rest of Missouri's buy-game opponents, beating Le Moyne 79-65 and narrowly falling 86-78 to 2026 NCAA Tournament team, Miami (Ohio).

Evansville has two players scoring more than 15 points per game, with Bryce Qiunet at 18.3 and AJ Casey at 17.0. None of Missouri's other buy-game opponents have rostered two players scoring more than 15 points per contest this season.

Missouri brings in a balanced high-scoring attack of its own, with six Tigers averaging double-digit points per game: Jason Crowe Jr. at 19.0, Bryson Tiller at 15.0, Kennard Davis Jr. at 12.2, Toni Bryant at 11.2, Jamier Jones at 10.8 and Mark Mitchell at 10.6. After missing the game against Marquette with a concussion, Mitchell, who started all of his games in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons at Missouri, has came off the bench in his last two appearances.

"There's no need to change after you won at Marquette," Coach Dennis Gates said of Mitchell's place in the lineup. "We were able to win a game, so I didn't want to shake anything up. These guys earned a canard, earned a start, and ultimately, for right now, that's a decision I've made. I'll look more into it, but our games are so close that I didn't want to even shake anything up. That's the only reason."

On Monday, Gates told reporters that forward Jaylen Carey's statuses has not changed. Carey was suspended indefinitely before the season. Freshman wing Aidan Chronister is working toward recovery. Every other Tiger is expected to be available for the contest.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Evansville

Who: Mizzou vs. Evansville

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Mizzou leads 2-0

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