Mizzou Guard Jacob Crews to Enter Transfer Portal, Pursue Additional Eligibility

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews will enter the transfer portal, per Joe Tipton. Crews just finished his senior season with the Tigers, so he will seek a hardship waiver for another year.

Missouri forward Jacob Crews plans to enter the @TransferPortal while seeking a hardship waiver for an additional year of eligibility, his agent @DanielPoneman of @WEAVE told @On3.



The 6-8 senior averaged 8.4 points per game this season while shooting 43.4% from three.… pic.twitter.com/5C9IzBHNdJ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Crews only appeared in nine games during the 2021-2022 season with North Florida. He started his career there in 2020, which was followed by stints at UT Martin, the JUCO level and then Missouri.



He arrived in Columbia for the 2024 season, where he averaged 5.6 points per game on 37.8% shooting. This past season, he appeared in 33 games and started 11, averaging 8.4 points per game. He shot 46.5% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point line.

Crews struggled during the back end of the 2025 season. He started the year as one of the best three-point shooters, but tailed off in both minutes and production as the year progressed. Crews was still a member of Dennis Gates' rotation during that time, but saw less and less run as the season dwindled down.

This story will be updated with more information in the near future.