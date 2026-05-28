The Biggest Question Facing Mizzou's Cornerback Room in 2026

One of the most uncertain position groups for Missouri entering the 2026 season is its cornerback room. After losing the three biggest cornerback contributors from last season to the NFL in Toriano Pride Jr., Drey Norwood and Stephen Hall, there will be a whole new look at the position.

With just three returners and none that played major snaps in 2025 year, the Tigers hit the transfer portal hard. They acquired three redshirt seniors in Chris Graves Jr. from Ole Miss, Jahlil Florence from Oregon and Sione Laulea from Oregon as well.

Besides Graves, the Tigers have a mixture of inexperienced, youthful pieces, and former starters who have since seen diminished roles, be it injuries or depth chart shakeups.

The Tigers' corners were inconsistent last season, although they did show signs of improvement near the end. The lack of cohesion was apparent early on in the season, and with an earlier SEC schedule this year, Missouri will need to get its cornerbacks off to a strong start early.

Missouri On SI is taking a look at the biggest question facing each position group on the roster. The cornerback room has a lot of talent overall, but many questions remain about if the Tigers can muster that talent together to pair alongside Graves.

Who will bring valuable production at cornerback outside of Chris Graves Jr?

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) reacts after a pass breakup during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coming into the 2026 season, it's obvious that Missouri's most talented and proven cornerback is Graves. After spending three years and appearing in all 41 games for Ole Miss, Graves joined the Tigers, becoming the third Rebel to transfer to Missouri this offseason.

Graves played in 15 games and started nine games for the Rebels last season, ranking second in solo tackles and total tackles among the team's cornerbacks. In the playoffs, he recorded two tackles against Georgia and had a team-second eight tackles in the final game of the season against Miami.

Picking up Graves in the transfer portal was huge for Missouri, but the Tigers will still need more production from the position. Fortunately for Missouri, they have a few viable options at the position, but each have some possible limitations and concerns. Florence and DeLoach have prior experience in high-usage roles, while Laulea and the returning Cameron Keys will aim to continue their steadily-increasing roles.

Florence and DeLoach have a lot of similarities, as they have been in starting roles on good teams before, but have slipped recently — Florence dealing with injuries the past few seasons and DeLoach being passed by Stephen Hall on the depth chart last season. Both could be viable options for a starting position on Missouri's roster.

Florence made nine starts in 11 games for a top-ten ranked Oregon team during his sophomore year, recording 27 tackles, an interception and a sack, before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season and the next year. After appearing in two games for Oregon last year, Florence entered the transfer portal before the season was over.

Florence was a top-100 player out of high school according to 247 sports and could have the talent to be a starter on this team. To claim his spot alongside Graves, Florence will need to build on strong pass-rushing skills to stick out for an unclaimed position.

DeLoach is a dedicated Missouri Tiger, after spending three years in the black and gold. His decision to return this year was somewhat surprising, considering he went from a starter in 2024 to a backup that got fazed out of the rotation last season. Although an unexpected move, the commitment to the program is a great sign for him and the Tigers future. DeLoach picked up eight tackles last year while behind three cornerbacks that are all rostered on NFL teams now.

In the 2024 season, DeLoach went from no action to seven starts and appearances in all 13 games, while tallying 23 tackles and four pass break ups. His knowledge of the system at Missouri, paired with athletic ability — DeLoach was highly accomplished in track and field and starred as a two-way football player in high school — may be enough to regain a starting role.

Keys and Laulea differ from the others as they have been on an upward trajectory throughout their career, but have not hit the same peak as DeLoach and Florence.

After spending two years at San Mateo college, Laulea spent two seasons with Oregon and worked his way in to six games for the accomplished squad last year. Keys has spent two years at Mizzou and went from one appearance in his freshman season to 12 appearances last year with a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Keys gives the Tigers a look at a younger player with a chance to develop into a stronger piece of the organization, while Laulea represents a veteran waiting for an increased opportunity.

Four-star freshman Jaxson Gates could see some time on the field this year, but will likely remain on the bench with Missouri's plethora of transfer talent and returners.

Although the depth chart is not set and it is hard to know who will start alongside Graves Jr. next year, the answer is clear: Missouri does have the potential talent to pair alongside him. Whether it's a possible high-level talent once healthy in Florence, a freakishly-athletic DeLoach or another Tiger, Missouri has depth at the position despite losing last year's starters.

To become a successful positional group, though, Missouri will need to solidify a system early and gain continuity through the group, before SEC play begins in Week 4.

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