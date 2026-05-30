Breaking Down Brysen Wessell's Fit, Potential Impact with Mizzou

The Tigers' offensive line was one of their strong suits last year, and they have returned plenty of talent while dipping into the transfer portal as well. They signed five freshman this offseason, one four-star and four three-stars, the latter of which includes in-state lineman Brysen Wessell.

Wessell brings a smaller stature to the Tigers at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, but was still a top recruit and multi-sport athlete from the state of Missouri.

Here's a breakdown of what Wessell brings for Missouri and how well he fits in the system.

Freshman Profile Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady | Maxwell Warner |Devyon Hill-Lomax | Isaac Jensen | Jayden McGregory | Tajh Overton | Jaxson Gates | Brandon Anderson | Khalief Canty | Braylon Ellison | Keenan Harris | Trashundon Neal | Jocques Felix | Preston Hatfield | Karsten Fiene

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

Hometown: Jackson, Missouri

High school: Jackson High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: No. 525 nationally, No. 70 position, No. 12 state

On3/Rivals: No. 565 nationally, No. 52 position, No. 8 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 36 position, No. 6 state



Other notable offers: Iowa State (previously committed), Wake Forest, Washington State and James Madison

High School Career

Wessell spent his high school career at Jackson High School in Jackson, Missouri. Wessell was an accomplished multi-sport athlete at Jackson, participating in football, wrestling and track and field.

Wessell threw shot put and discus for Jackson and finished ninth in discus in the Missouri Class 5 State Championship as a junior.

Not only was Wessell multi-fasceted in multiple sports, he spent time on the offensive and defensive line during high school. He was originally committed to Iowa State as a defensive lineman before Missouri saw his skills as a better fit on the offensive line, particularly as a center, in the future.

Fit with the Tigers

Wessell is certainly undersized, listed at 260 pounds on 247 Sports and On3. But considering he may play center for the Tigers, he would not have to beef up as much than if he played tackle, similar to his high school career. Regardless, the Tigers will have Wessell in the weight room.

Considering his stature, it's impressive that Wessell was a highly ranked tackle in high school and is a strong sign that he can hold his own against heavier college opponents once he gains weight as well.

As for immediate impact, Wessell will not be an integral part of the team on the field in 2026, but he fits very well into the system in coming years. With a group returning many starters from last year in Cayden Green, Dominick Giudice and Curtis Peagler, one position Missouri is already retooling is center.

After three years of Connor Tollison starting at center, who also attended Jackson High School, the Tigers will likely put Giudice at center, opening a potential future for Wessell — Guidice's eligibility will expire after the coming season.

When Will He Play?

Wessell will likely not play this season as the Tigers returned a ton of talent, including starters and reserves, while snagging standout talent Josh Atkins among others in the transfer portal.

But with Tollison's departure after a tenured role with the Tigers and Missouri's commitment to having lineman — especially centers — start for multiple years, there's a chance Wessell could see playing time as early as next season.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Becomes a consistent starter at center for the Tigers after one-to-two years developing as a backup

Floor: The offensive upside doesn't pan out and he transfers schools after a few years of minimal play.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.