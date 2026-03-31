Mizzou Guard Shannon Dowell Announces Transfer Portal Entry

Star guard Shannon Dowell is set to enter the transfer portal after a strong junior campaign at Missouri, Dowell said in a post on Tuesday.

Dowell entered the season as a high-profile transfer from Illinois State and proved to be the biggest addition for the team in Kellie Harper's first season at the helm. Dowell ranked top-two on the team in scoring, rebounding and assists, averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Dowell was coming off a strong sophomore season at Illinois State in which she averaged 17.6 points per game, including a 37-point game in the Women's NIT Semifinal game against Troy, catching the attention of many.

Although she did not best her career high as a Tiger, Dowell had many moments of excellence in the black and gold. From a 33-point performance against No. 7 Oklahoma to recording a franchise record-shattering 23 attempted free throws in a game, Dowell was a major contributor and bright spot for a 17-17 Tigers team.

The guard had nothing but kind words for the program in the announcement Tuesday.

"To my coaches, Thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and helping me grow as a player and a person," Dowell said. "To my teammates, Thank you for the memories, the battles, and the bond we built. The relationships I've made here will stay with me forever."

Although the loss of Dowell is significant, the Tigers' guard room looks to be relatively deep next season, pending more announcements with the transfer portals opening Monday. Missouri has already announced the return of leading-scorer Grace Slaughter and has inked two 4-star guards for next season in Natalya Hodge and Jada Maples.

Hodge, the No. 7-ranked point guard in the 2026 class per On3, will bring some much-needed scoring after Dowell's departure. Hodge averaged 25.7 points per contest in her junior campaign at Bearden High School.

While Hodge brings an added offensive spark, Maples will bring a tenacity that many fans saw from Dowell, known as a slasher. Maples is also credited as a strong defender, which was something the Tigers lacked throughout the season.

Four more guards that were rostered on Missouri during the 2025-26 season have at least another year of eligibility and have not made announcements on their intentions for the upcoming season. This includes junior starter Abbey Schreacke and sophomore starter Chloe Sotell.

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