Mizzou Reaches out to Cal State Northridge Forward
The Missouri Tigers are still active early on in the transfer portal process, expressing interest in former four-star recruit Marcus Adams Jr. of Cal State Northridge, per Sam Kayser.
Adams had a breakout season in his sophomore year with the Matadors, averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 52.6% shooting and 39.5% perimeter efficiency. He was a non-factor at BYU during his freshman year and now seems primed for a step up in competition.
The Harbor City, California native saw an interesting start to his college career. He signed with the Kansas Jayhawks coming out of the 2023 recruiting class but asked out of his letter of intent later on. He then committed Gonzaga, which also didn't last long. He ended up as a BYU Cougar at the beginning of that season, where he only appeared in one game.
Despite the tumultuous start to his career, Adams had a productive sophomore season. Because of that, he has plenty of transfer portal suitors. The list of schools pursuing him, according to Kayser's report, are:
Appalachian State
Arizona State
DePaul
George Washington
High Point
Nevada
New Mexico
USC
Vanderbilt
With forward Aidan Shaw transferring out of the program as of Tuesday afternoon, there are forward spots open on Missouri's roster. Whether the Tigers are willing to take a flier on Adams Jr. right now is yet to be determined, but bringing in a young player at the position could be to their benefit.
The Tigers have plenty of production to replace, evidently in the transfer portal, and the Tigers are expected to be active because of it. Expect Gates to pursue multiple guards and high-level scorers in the transfer portal.