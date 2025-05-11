Mizzou's Bates Shines at Day 1 of NBA G League Elite Camp; The Buzz, Sunday, May 11, 2025
Former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates scored a game-high of 19 points in Game 1 of the NBA G League Elite Camp Saturday. He made 8 of his 13 attempts from the field while also grabbing three rebounds and creating three assists.
Bates' team faced off against his former teammate, Caleb Grill, who scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and also created an assist.
Bates' team won the game 89-85. Both of the former Tigers played for over 20 minutes in front of NBA and G League scouts and executives.
The G League Elite Camp in Chicago allows NBA draft prospects the opportunity to earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, held in Chicago next week. The G League Elite Camp concludes tomorrow, with Bates' Team 1 playing Team 4, which features Arizona's Caleb Love and Kentucky's Andrew Carr.
Meanwhile, Grill's Team 2 will take on Team 3, which is headlined by Florida's Will Richard and Auburn's Dylan Caldwell.
Through the pre-draft process, Bates is hoping to earn his opportunity with the same skillset that made him successful in college.
"I make shots on the offensive end, and I try to be extremely disruptive on the defensive end," Bates said in a interview with the NBA G League X account. "I'm just looking to continue to build upon what I've always done.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Baseball won 4-1 in Game 2 at Texas A&M - RECAP
Sunday’s Mizzou Schedule
Baseball at Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on SECN+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
SEC News
Did you notice?
- Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy added a new horse to his stable at his home in Mississippi. Hardy has introduced some of his teammates, such as wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., with his other horse, named Coco.
- Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III exited Chicago Bears practice Saturday with a potential injury. No updates were provided on Burden's status.
- New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn praised the athleticism Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, the Jets' first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. Membou's 4.91 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine was the fastest for any for any offensive lineman that is at least 6-4 and 300 pounds since 2003, according to NFLPlus.
Former Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. was a standout at Day 1 of rookie minicamp for the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.